San Juan South school Hillview at TTSBA opening

At left, East Mucurapo player Ranessa Serrette handles the ball as St Joseph's Convent player Kesley Nimlent defends during an exhibition match at the National Raquet Centre, Tacarigua on Januaray 15. - Lincoln Holder

SAN JUAN South Secondary and St Mary’s College were among the schools that registered wins on the opening day of the TT Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) season at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Tacarigua, on January 15.

In an east zone boys’ under-15 clash, San Juan were ruthless as they defeated Hillview College 26-8, with Tyerese Singh pouring in 13 points. Meanwhile, in a north zone boys’ under-17 clash, the “Saints” of St Mary’s College marched on when they defeated rivals Queen’s Royal College 49-36, with N’kobie Ince leading the way with 15 points.

In a boy’s under-20 matchup in the south/central zone, Presentation College (San Fernando) rallied behind a 13-point performance from Justin Francis as they topped St Benedict’s College 27-17. In the lone girls’ encounter on the day, St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain got past East Mucurapo Secondary 18-5 in a north zone open fixture, with Li Mobhair and Saria Riley scoring six points apiece. Mucurapo won last year’s girls’ under-15 title.

Last year, Fatima College dominated by winning both the boys’ under-17 and under-20 crowns, with Holy Cross College lifting the under-15 trophy.