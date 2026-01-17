Red Force Divas whipped by Leewards in T20 Blaze

TT Red Force Divas' Djenaba Joseph. (FILE PHOTO) -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas had a bad day at the office in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze tournament on January 17, as they lost by four wickets to the still undefeated Leeward Islands at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Sent to bat first, the TT women laboured with the bat again and made a meagre 74 for nine in their 20 overs, with middle-order batter Amelia Khan top-scoring with 17. Two other players scored in double digits.

Davronique Maynard led the Leewards attack with figures of two for 12, with skipper Amanda Edwards grabbing two for 20. Apart from keeping things tidy with the ball, the Leewards also showed excellence in the field as they effected two run outs and held on to a couple of sharp catches as well.

In the seventh over, Djenaba Joseph (five) was spectacularly run out via a direct hit by Rozel Liburd, who showed great agility off her own bowling to catch their TT batter short of her ground. Meanwhile, in the 15th over, allrounder Jahzara Claxton got down low to make a stop at square leg before sending an accurate throw to see the back of Kirbyina Alexander (one).

TT needed a perfect showing with the ball to roll over the Leewards, and they got a dream start to end the first over when the hard-hitting Qiana Joseph (four) was run out after a mix-up with fellow opener Shawnisha Hector (three).

In the fifth over, with the score on 26, Hector was dismissed by leg-spinner Brianna Harricharan (one for 20) as TT got a much-needed breakthrough. Edwards and number three batter Reniece Boyce (28) then added 31 for the third wicket before the latter fell caught and bowled to her opposite number Karishma Ramharack (three for 13) in the 12th over.

After Edwards' dismissal, Boyce and two other batters fell in quick succession as Leewards slipped to 73 for six by the 16th over. Having been dropped in the 15th over by Djenaba before surviving a tight stumping shout, Claxton (12 not out) iced the game with a cameo which included a four and a six, helping the Leewards to 75 for six with 23 balls to spare.

It was Leewards' third straight win in the competition after victories against Jamaica and Guyana. Meanwhile, TT have so far registered one win and two losses from their three matches thus far and will face Guyana in their next game on January 19.

Summarised Scores:

TT WOMEN: 74/9 from 20 overs (Amelia Khan 17, Nadia Mohammed 12; Davronique Maynard 2/12, Amanda Edwards 2/20) vs LEEWARDS WOMEN: 75/6 from 16.1 overs (Reniece Boyce 28, A Edwards 27, Jahzara Claxton 12 not out; Karishma Ramharack 3/13, Anisa Mohammed 1/19). Leewards won by four wickets.