Promoter sues Vybz Kartel over cancelled Trinidad festival

Jamaican reggae artiste Vybz Kartel. -

A SAN Fernando-based promoter has filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jamaican artist Adidja Azim Palmer, professionally known as Vybz Kartel, alleging he wrongfully cancelled a scheduled performance at the One Caribbean Music Festival despite receiving more than US$1.1 million in payments.

The claim, filed in the High Court of Justice by Jacho Entertainment Ltd on January 13, alleges Palmer failed to appear for the May 31, 2025, festival performance in Port of Spain and retained advance payments while publicly blaming the promoter for the cancellation.

The lawsuit contends that the cancellation caused significant financial and reputational damage. Attorneys Criston Williams and Anthea Smith represent Jacho Entertainment.

According to the lawsuit, Jacho Entertainment and Palmer entered into a written performance agreement on November 22, 2024, for Palmer to headline the One Caribbean Music Festival for a total fee of US$1.35 million. The event was initially scheduled for February 28, 2025, and later rescheduled to May 31, 2025, with no revised payment schedule executed.

Jacho Entertainment alleges it paid approximately 81 per cent of the agreed fee, totalling US$1.1 million, before the event date and intended to pay the remaining US$250,000 upon Palmer’s arrival in Trinidad. The promoter contends the delays in remitting the final instalment to temporary foreign exchange restrictions in Trinidad and Tobago, which it says were communicated to the artist’s management.

The lawsuit alleges Palmer did not board his scheduled flight to Trinidad on May 30, 2025, and that his management subsequently demanded full payment before arrival, a condition the promoter says was not required under the contract. Palmer later announced the cancellation publicly on the day of the event, according to the filing.

Jacho Entertainment claims it incurred more than TT$7.3 million in expenses for staging, production, marketing, and logistics, and is seeking special damages, general damages for loss of reputation and opportunity, restitution and interest. The claim also references alleged defamatory statements made by Palmer on social media following the cancellation, which the promoter says falsely placed blame on the company.