PM: New THA bill will bring better service to Tobagonians

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets Watson Duke following the swearing in of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the Legislative Assembly following the swearing-in ceremony on January 15. - Ayanna Kinsale

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar not only promised a new special needs centre for Tobago but said the island will benefit by being more legally-empowered to make decisions for its future development. She made the comments as she piloted the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the House of Representatives on January 16.

The bill increases the number of THA secretaries from seven to 12, and raises the THA quorum from nine to 12.

Congratulating Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) on its clean sweep in the recent THA elections, the PM said, "The people of Tobago have spoken with clarity, conviction, and unity."

Persad-Bissessar said, "This bill is an extension of the deliberate and consistent approach this Government has taken toward Tobago since assuming office in April 2025.

"And it reflects the seriousness with which we regard Tobago’s development, Tobago’s governance, and Tobago’s future." Tobago was no mere footnote, she said, and must not be treated with tokenism.

She recalled visiting Tobago for the THA swearing-in and presenting Augustine with an export licence for Studley Park.

"For fiscal 2025 to 2026, Tobago’s overall allocation was approximately $3.724 billion, described as the highest in Tobago’s history and representing 6.3 per cent of the national budget when

expenditure by ministries and agencies is taken into account." Within this sum, the THA directly gets $2.94 billion, she added.

The PM said she had advocated restarting the Riseland Housing Project at Carnbee, to promote Tobago's families and communities, and the dignity and security of home.

"I reaffirmed the commitment to advance a special-needs centre for Tobago, building on the National Enrichment Centre model developed during my earlier tenure, because Tobago’s children and families

must never be left behind, and because disability support must always be treated as a national duty, not an optional extra."

Persad-Bissessar said Tobago cannot deliver modern responsibilities via outdated institutions, and hence the need for the bill to increase the number of THA secretaries and the quorum.

"This bill strengthens Tobago’s administrative capacity by allowing greater portfolio specialisation, clearer divisions of responsibility, and more proportionate executive participation through an

expanded number of secretaries.

"It ensures that the Executive Council can properly distribute workload, build expertise across critical development sectors, and provide stronger oversight in the delivery of services to the people of

Tobago."

Persad-Bissessar said the bill strengthens Tobago’s democratic legitimacy by raising the quorum for conducting business, boosting majority participation, representative legitimacy, and democratic accountability. "This is what a serious partnership with Tobago looks like."

She recalled Parliament in 2021 increasing the THA framework (including elected assemblymen and appointed councillors) from 17 to 20 members, including increasing the number of

elected assemblymen from 12 to 15.

"That reform expanded representation in Tobago. But representation alone is not enough.

"If Tobago’s assembly is expanded, then Tobago’s executive capacity and procedural safeguards must be expanded as well, so that Tobago’s governance functions with discipline, fairness, and effectiveness."

The PM explained the expansion of the THA executive council.

"Under the current cap, only seven secretaries, plus the Chief Secretary and Deputy Chief Secretary, can serve in the executive council.

"This means that only about 45 per cent of the assembly can serve within the executive leadership structure.

"Increasing the number of secretaries to eleven restores a proportionate balance and modernises the governance architecture in line with Tobago’s expanded institutional mandate."

The PM said at present, with only seven secretaries, portfolios become overloaded and fragmented.

"Increasing the number of secretaries to 11 allows clearer divisions of responsibility, more expert leadership within each sector and more consistent delivery to Tobagonians.

" A higher cap on secretaries provides the structural flexibility required for future transformation without repeated amendments to the act."

Persad-Bissessar defended the increased quorum.

"Some may raise concern that increasing the quorum could slow business or create inconvenience. But Mr Speaker, democracy is not supposed to be convenient for small groups.

"The purpose of quorum is legitimacy."

She said 12 members were not excessive.

"It ensures that Tobago’s business proceeds with proper representation, clear majority presence, and the democratic credibility that the people of Tobago deserve.

"These reforms are reasonable, they are balanced, and they are grounded in the basic principle that strong institutions deliver better outcomes."

This bill, she said, strengthens the THA’s executive capacity to deliver and strengthens the assembly's legitimacy.

"It reflects this government’s commitment to practical reforms that strengthen democratic institutions and improve service delivery to the people of Tobago."