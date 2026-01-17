New day

It feels strange to embark on writing today’s column knowing that the paper no longer exists…at least not in paper form. Only the intangible digital version remains, like a ghost, lingering for the benefit of those who knew and loved Newsday and enjoyed spending time with it, perhaps especially on a Sunday – the average person’s day for taking it easy.

On the evening of January 9, a friend sent me a WhatsApp link to a report announcing Newsday’s closure. I was surprised yet, somehow, not; in this age of increasing digitisation, such an eventuality can be expected.

Had that news come before Thursday midday (the deadline for Sunday-column submission) it would have been my topic last week. If so, the closure announcement and my associated feelings would have been fresh. I would have expressed my views from a more sentimental perspective, inclusive of expressions of gratitude – mainly to Judy Raymond, for inviting me in late 2019 to write the Sunday column (which started in January 2020) and to Darren Bahaw, to whom I sent the completed article every week.

I would write in every submission e-mail: “Good morning/afternoon. Article and drawing attached. Thanks, Elspeth.” He would always respond: “Good day, Column and drawing received. Regards, Darren.” I appreciated that Darren (also an animal lover) would understand whenever I could not meet the deadline, usually because I was busy with/overwhelmed by an animal emergency or related matter. “Friday midday,” he would respond whenever I asked when next I could submit.

My Sunday column was a portal to the world, giving me a voice to publicly express whatever I wanted and needed to, without being sanctioned (with the exception of Darren e-mailing “Too graphic” if I submitted certain animal neglect/cruelty-related photographs).

As readers know, I often used the platform to speak out about the many issues affecting animals and the otherwise-unreported crimes against them that desperately need to be brought to light. Those voiceless creatures are sorely under-represented in the media and need someone to speak/write on their behalf on a regular basis, particularly as the world in which we live is not yet sufficiently sensitive to the value of animals and, as a consequence, is ignorant of the importance and the need to embrace and treat them kindly, as fellow sentient beings.

I appreciated the freedom of being independent (not directly employed), yet still committed and connected, with a sense of being a part of what felt like a bigger family or whole.

That “family” (although I did not know them all) made it possible for the publication to find itself on newsstands every day of the week.

I salute all of those people, for whatever role(s) they played, and wish them sure steps and progressive unfoldment as they venture onto new paths – even if they (we) do not yet know what those paths are or where they may lead.

I sympathise with everyone who lost salaries and must now find or create other sources of income. As a columnist, I did not receive a salary, but was paid per column. I welcomed this, especially as a self-employed creative person/freelancer and yoga instructor with unpredictable levels of income (sometimes more, sometimes less).

Submitting a monthly invoice to Sasha Hosein at Newsday and, after some days, seeing the bank transfer topping up my coffers, provided some semblance of financial stability, which I will also miss. In the grand scheme, it was not a vast amount, but I knew every month what I could rely on it to cover.

A few days ago, I received an update from Darren indicating that whereas the physical paper would be no more, the digital version would continue, at least for now, somewhat scaled down owing to the challenge of acquiring sufficient advertising to enable full-scale online publication, including paying staff and contributors. As a result, those who choose to continue creating content for the online Newsday will be required to do so pro bono.

The fact that I am writing this and that you may read it on January 18 shows what my decision was in that moment.

This is worth it, even if just to give me the opportunity today to say a sincere “Thank you” to all of you who have read and appreciated my columns and drawings on Sundays over the past five years. Tomorrow is a new day…and anything may happen.