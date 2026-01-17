Isaiah 'Bongo' Leacock brace steers Jabloteh past Eagles

San Juan Jabloteh striker Isaiah Leacock (R) travels with the ball against Defence Force in a TT Premier Football League match on January 3. Photo via Isaiah Leacock -

FORMER Defence Force striker Isaiah “Bongo” Leacock bagged a brace for his new club San Juan Jabloteh (15 points) as they got an exciting 4-2 victory over the ninth-placed Eagles FC (ten points) in their TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) clash at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on January 16.

The double took Leacock’s tally to four goals since he joined Jabloteh earlier this month from the TTPFL holders Defence Force. In the first game of the La Horquetta double-header, it was Leacock who opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a finish past goalkeeper Akiel Seifert. Jabloteh then doubled their lead in the 27th minute via an own goal from Jadel Carter, before Leacock calmly made it 3-0 before the halftime break when he passed a 44th-minute penalty into the net.

Tricky flanker Josiah Edwards gave the Eagles some life when he cut into Jabloteh’s lead with a goal in the 61st minute. However, Jabloteh stretched their lead to 4-1 in the 68th minute when another new signing, Caden Trestrail, found the target. Similar to Leacock, Trestrail only recently moved from the Army/Coast Guard combination, and his effort helped seal the three points for Jabloteh, who moved from eighth to seventh.

In the 88th minute, Eagles got a consolation from in-form winger Dominic Douglas, who notched his eighth goal of the campaign, making him the joint-top scorer in the league.

In the second game of the double-header, Miscellaneous Police FC (27 points) missed the chance to go level on points with the leaders Defence Force when they played to a 1-1 draw with the fourth-placed Prisons FC (26 points). In the previous meeting between the teams, Prisons eked out a 1-0 victory on Boxing night thanks to a late goal from Kevon Williams.

In their second encounter, the third-placed lawmen grabbed the upper hand first when playmaker Jabari Mitchell scored in the 23rd minute. Police took a 1-0 lead into the half, but Williams struck soon after the resumption in the 48th minute, and the teams eventually battled to a draw.

The TTPFL action was scheduled to resume on January 17 with a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

In the first game, the cellar-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (six points) were scheduled to meet the eighth-placed Caledonia AIA (13 points) from 4 pm, with leaders Defence Force (29 points) to meet last season’s runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot (17 points) from 6 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force*11*9*2*0*27*10*17*29

Club Sando*12*9*0*3*32*7*25*27

Police FC*13*8*3*2*27*14*13*27

Prisons*13*8*2*3*22*12*10*26

AC Port of Spain*12*5*4*3*18*16*2*19

MIC Central FC*11*5*2*4*19*22*-3*17

Jabloteh*13*4*3*6*22*29*-7*15

Caledonia*11*4*1*6*23*22*1*13

Eagles FC*13*3*1*9*20*28*-8*10

La Horquetta Rangers*12*2*3*7*11*26*-15*9

Point Fortin*12*2*1*9*10*27*-17*7

1976 FC Phoenix*11*2*0*9*12*30*-18*6