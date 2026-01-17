Gov't moving to prepare country for AI intergration

Dominic Smith, Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence. -

The government, in partnership with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), is taking steps to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) is developed and used responsibly, safely, and effectively.

A statement from the Public Administration and AI Ministry on January 16 outlined a series of key sessions scheduled for January 19 to 23, and in February, as part of the ongoing national effort to assess the country's readiness for AI integration.

The statement highlighted that, through the ministry and, by extension, the government, TT is advancing its efforts to ensure that AI is developed and used in ways beneficial to all.

It highlighted earlier initiatives, including the national AI Assessment launch on November 26, which marked the start of UNDP's AI Landscape Assessment (AILA).

"AILA provides a holistic and practical framework for identifying opportunities, gaps, and challenges related to AI adoption," the statement said.

"This methodology will culminate with a national report containing actionable recommendations and a roadmap to guide the integration of AI across priority sectors such as health, education, and the public service."

The statement added that the next phase of this national effort is the rollout of UNESCO's Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), which started with the distribution of a multi-stakeholder survey.

"The survey invites participation from leaders, professionals, and organisations across the public and private sectors, academia, civil society and youth groups," the statement said.

"It seeks to assess TT's preparedness for AI across five key dimensions, namely, legal and regulatory; technological and infrastructural; societal and cultural; scientific and educational; and economic."

The statement added that information gathered through the survey will play a critical role in shaping national AI policy and strategic recommendations, ensuring that future approaches to AI are grounded in ethics, human rights, inclusion, and transparency.

The statement said, "Survey findings will be further explored during sector-based consultation sessions scheduled for January 19 to 23, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to validate results, share practical insights and propose sector-specific actions."

The outcomes of the surveys and consultations will be consolidated and reviewed at a national Validation Workshop on February 27, to be held at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

"This workshop will bring together government officials, researchers, industry experts, and key stakeholders to examine the findings, identify strengths and gaps, and agree on clear, actionable next steps to guide TT's AI journey," the statement said.

The statement concluded that together, these initiatives demonstrate TT's commitment to introducing AI in a way that supports innovation, safeguards people's rights and privacy, and delivers meaningful and sustainable benefits for national development.