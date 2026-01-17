Four cellphones recovered in raid at Women's Prison

Acting Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe -

Four cellphones were recovered after police and prison officers targeted the Women's Prison in Arouca and inmates suspected of coordinating criminal activity from behind bars.

A police statement said the operation took place on January 17 between 1.15 am and 3 am.

Only female police and prison officers were involved in the operation.

The statement said three inmates were found with cellphones concealed "internally," and another phone was recovered in a cell. Officers also found other items of evidential value.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin.

Officers from the DCP Operations Team, the Special Intelligence Unit, the North Central and Northern North Division, the National Emergency Division and the Prison Emergency Response Unit, backed by a contingent of the Guard and Emergency Branch, were involved in the raid.

It was supervised by Senior Superintendent of Prisons Lee Davis, Assistant Superintendent Stanley, W/ Sgt Hospedales of the Guard and Emergency Branch, W/Ag Sgt John of the National Emergency Division and W/ Cpl Caruth of Northern North.

Enquiries are continuing and charges are expected to be laid against the inmates involved.