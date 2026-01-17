Cops find gun stashed in elderly couple's yard

- File photo

Police raided an elderly couple’s property in Diego Martin after receiving information that it was being used to stash guns.

On January 15, police conducted an anti-crime exercise in the Western Division between 3 and 7 pm.

During the exercise, members of the Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit received intelligence that criminals from the community were hiding illegal weapons on the premises of an unsuspecting elderly couple.

The officers went to Tomato Trace, spoke with the residents and began searching the compound.

While checking under a wooden storage shed, they found a black M16 A2 assault rifle loaded with 24 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, a pink knapsack with four rounds of 7.62 ammunition and two additional magazines.

The exercise was sanctioned by Snr Supt Williams, spearheaded by W/Asp Aguilleria and Insp Grant, coordinated and supervised by Cpl Khan and acting Cpl Joseph.

PC Mootie of the West End Police Station is continuing enquiries.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) also seized a gun and ammunition during another search in the borough.

Around 6.30 pm on January 14, officers on patrol went to a bushy area off Richplain Road, where they found a 4ft-long black cylindrical pipe with a cover at the top.

They removed the cover and hidden inside was a 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun and one 12-gauge shotgun cartridge. Officers seized the gun and ammunition and PC Taylor is continuing to investigate.