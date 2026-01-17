Children create own soca at Spirit Mas workshop

Soca artiste Devon"Lyrikal' Martin performs for children at the Spirit Mas Children's Carnival Workshop at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on January 10. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Over 100 children from three children’s homes across Trinidad were introduced to the many creative elements and career opportunities within TT's Carnival during Spirit Mas’ second annual Children’s Carnival Workshop, held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain on January 11.

The vibrant group – from St Mary’s Children’s Home, Credo Foundation and Rainbow Rescue – participated in a mix of theoretical and hands-on sessions covering songwriting, costume design, deejaying, stilt-walking and soca and cultural dance, guided by some of the nation’s most prominent practitioners in each field.

Hosted by Spirit Mas, the workshop provided an engaging platform for the youngsters to gain a deeper appreciation of the artform, including an in-depth exploration of songwriting led by Freetown Collective lead singer Muhammad Muwakil alongside experienced music producers Kitwana Israel, Kyle Phillips and Mevon Soodeen.

The interactive session culminated with participants collaboratively creating and performing an unofficial soca song of their own.

Throughout the workshop, the facilitators explained the fundamentals of songwriting, the varying elements and dynamics of a singer’s voice, how vocal delivery must be balanced across different sections of a song, and the process of transforming an idea into a polished final production.

Fifteen-year-old participant Aliyah emerged as the lead singer for the unofficial production, recording a verse while other children contributed additional lines and background vocals. Hearing her voice played back on the riddim for the first time left her nearly speechless.

“The songwriting was an exciting and informative session,” Aliyah said. “I learnt about harmonies, melodies, how songs work, and how you take lyrics from your head, put them on paper and then into the computer to create music. It was very moving as well.”

She admitted that hearing the finished track was a surprise. “It was shocking. It sounded amazing, and I didn’t even recognise my own voice,” Aliyah said, adding with a smile, “Maybe one day I’ll be a singer.”

Aliyah also praised the broader impact of the workshop, noting its value for young people interested in cultural expression.

“Anyone who wants to get into cultural music and singing, it’s a great programme because it opens up an inner side that they may have never seen before,” she said.

Reflecting on the importance of initiatives like the Spirit Mas Children’s Carnival Workshop, Aliyah highlighted its role in preserving national identity.

“This is a way of passing down the knowledge and experience so the next generation will be educated on our culture and heritage. It is important that Spirit continues this.”

This year’s edition also welcomed children from St Mary’s Children’s Home, Credo Foundation and Rainbow Rescue, further underscoring Spirit Mas’ commitment to inclusivity and community outreach.

The programme featured a diverse lineup of facilitators, with Marvin Dowridge headlining the cultural dance session. DJ instruction was led by Rocstars Deejay Academy, soca dance by Nkwame Martin, and a steelpan introduction was provided by the National Steel Symphony Orchestra.

Costume design sessions were facilitated by Nakitah Hyatali and Deshaune Fitzwilliam, while stilt-walking was conducted by the Kaiso Kai Valencia Cultural Group. Makeup artistry was handled by Madame Maharaj Beauty School.