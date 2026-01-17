Chamber urges government to state impact of 'special zones'

Attorney General John Jeremie. - File photo

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce is calling on the government to clearly lay out the details of Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) it intends to implement, including its implementation and impact.

On January 16, Attorney General John Jeremie piloted the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill 2026, which would allow “hot spots” to be designated for crime-fighting and social intervention.

In a release on January 17, the chamber said the private sector’s primary concern was the potential impact of the ZOSOs on normal commercial activity, and believes the government should clearly state what the impact will be on communities.

While the chamber maintained that addressing crime and ensuring public safety were critical to national stability and economic resilience, it believed any extraordinary security measure must be carefully implemented, time-bound, and part of a wider sustainable strategy supporting social stability, investor confidence, and business continuity.

"Restrictions on movement, operating hours, or access to communities if not clearly communicated and carefully managed may affect workforce mobility, customer access, supply chains, and cash flow, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"The TT Chamber therefore underscores the importance of clear protocols, advance notice, and ongoing engagement with affected businesses to minimise disruption, preserve confidence in the operating environment, and ensure that security objectives are achieved without unintended consequences for lawful economic activity."

The proposed legislation was approved in the House of Representatives on January 17 and has to be debated in the Upper House.