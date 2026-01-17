Bajan, Trinidad and Tobago health advocates applaud healthier school nutrition policy

Barbados-based NGO Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC), alongside the TT Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Alliance, has commended the government on the updated school nutrition standards.

A media statement on January 15 from HCC communications officer Sheena Warner-Edwards praised what the NGO called "the bold steps" taken on January 9.

"This policy builds on the 2017 ban of sugary drinks, such that only water, 100 per cent fruit juices, low-fat milk, and blended vegetables or fruit drinks with no added sugars and/or artificial sweeteners were to be offered at all government and government-assisted schools," the statement said.

It listed some of the guidance that HCC and NCD Alliance are particularly pleased to see added, such as clear nutritional limits for pre-packaged snacks, including restrictions on calories, sugar, fat, and sodium.

Another is the stronger standards for meals prepared or sold in schools, encouraging balanced meals with fruits and vegetables, lean protein, and appropriate starches, using cooking methods such as baking, grilling, steaming or boiling.

The statement also highlighted the restrictions on the marketing and promotion of unhealthy foods and beverages in school environments, as well as the monitoring and compliance mechanisms implemented by district health and education officers.

On January 9, in Port of Spain, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe announced the updated initiative to combat what they called "the silent pandemic" of childhood obesity.

"The HCC and NCD Alliance have also noted the inclusion of a five-point nutritional checklist for all snacks and meals sold on school grounds, including the exclusion of energy drinks and artificial sweeteners," the statement said.

The HCC recalled that in 2018, it and its members joined Caribbean citizens in urging regional heads of government to implement evidence-based PAHO/WHO policies to address childhood obesity.

These included strong school nutrition policies, restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods, front-of-package nutritional warning labels, and fiscal policies to increase the affordability of healthy foods and decrease the affordability of unhealthy foods.

The call also included legislation related to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes and the implementation of mandatory physical activity in all primary and secondary schools.

The statement also quoted HCC president, Dr Kenneth Connell, as saying, "This update is timely as childhood obesity remains a major concern for us in the Caribbean, as increasing incidence of NCDs is being recognised across the region in young people."

"The updated policy addresses marketing of ultra-processed products (UPPs), which have been the backbone of the driving force of the consumption of these packaged products, and also towards the most vulnerable, our children. The HCC looks forward to rolling out the policy over the upcoming school terms."

NCD Alliance chair Dr Karen Sealey said, "Childhood obesity is linked to complications in children and adolescents such as diabetes and hypertension, and it tracks into adulthood, increasing the risk of developing NCDs (diabetes, cancers, and heart disease)," she said.

"More than 30 per cent of school-aged children in TT are overweight and obese and the most recent risk factor survey highlighted that 93.3 per cent of the population ate less than five servings of fruits and vegetables per day."

The statement continued that TT joins a growing number of Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, Barbados, Belize, and Bermuda, that are tackling school food environments through robust measures to remove UPPs and prohibit marketing.

The statement added that HCC leads a network of regional and national groups, including health and education ministries, working together to share experiences and improve school nutrition policies.

The statement highlighted that Caribbean civil society underscores the commitment of the HCC and the NCD Alliance to support the implementation of this policy, which focuses on children's health and the future.