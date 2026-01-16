What about PH cars in 'lawless dump' talk?

-

THE EDITOR: Fines are associated with every aspect of car ownership if your vehicle is not functioning properly; this applies from the right side to the left, from front to back, and top to bottom.

This enforcement is part of a strategy to address the problems that have contributed to our reputation as a "lawless dump" of a country. However, there is little acknowledgement of how we arrived at this point, especially considering the role that various governments have played over the years.

One issue that seems to be overlooked by authorities is the matter of PH cars.

This topic appears to be either ignored or regarded as politically sensitive. While new fines with significant increases and short timelines for compliance are being introduced, PH cars seem to be left unaddressed.

To encourage drivers to obey the laws and ensure safety on the roads, let’s clarify the rules and regulations concerning PH cars:

In TT, the law regarding "private hired cars" (commonly known as PH taxis) is clear: operating a privately registered vehicle for hire or reward is illegal.

According to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act (MVRT), Chap 48:50, vehicles must be used solely for the purpose for which they are registered:

"P" registration: Private cars are registered only for "social, domestic, and pleasure purposes."

"H" registration: Only vehicles registered with "H" (hired) plates are legally authorised to carry paying passengers.

"R" registration: Rental car usage.

Using a "P" car as a taxi violates section 8 of the MVRT regulations. If caught, drivers can face fines.

One of the most significant legal issues for PH cars relates to insurance:

Void coverage: Standard private insurance policies explicitly exclude coverage for the "carriage of passengers for hire or reward."

No liability: In the event of an accident, the insurance company is legally entitled to deny the claim. This exposes both the driver and passengers to the risk of lacking financial protection or medical coverage from their insurer.

Insurance companies should be required to take out full-page newspaper advertisements informing the public of the risks they face if they are injured in an accident while travelling in a PH car.

So, the pressing question is: When will the issue of PH cars be addressed to help us all become law-abiding citizens once again?

C PETERS

via e-mail