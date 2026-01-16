Two ferries needed to serve the Eastern Caribbean

THE EDITOR:

Life will be so much better (with ferries)

The cost of food will go down (with ferries)

The price of travelling in the Eastern Caribbean will be cut in half (with ferries)

There is nothing more important than creating a friendly and harmonious relationship with our neighbours in times of trouble and discord.

This subject has been studied and analysed extensively and found to be financially viable and profitable. Although small groups have claimed that they want to make this happen, they are unable to do it. When the governments gets involved, they only complicate matters and prevent progress.

What is required is a private investment firm that is willing to consider investing in a 50-to-100-year project that will become an extremely important part of life in the Caribbean and internationally. They must be willing and able to build and operate two identical ships that have clean fuel, passenger comfort, efficient cargo handling and are safely operated. It is not too much to ask.

Sailing from Jamaica to Guyana and stopping in about ten other countries means that each ship can complete a round trip every two weeks. Two vessels means that every country will receive two visits every week. One ship northbound and one ship southbound. How great is that?

Caricom countries already have no (or very limited) duty or tariff on goods. Freedom of travel (with minor exceptions) for nationals of these various nations is also guaranteed in the collective agreement.

I know I have stated this on other occasions, but I cannot help but hope that someone, some day will step forward and agree to activate this very profitable and significant service to the good people of these nations.

CAPT R WILD

capt_wild@hotmail.com