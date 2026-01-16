Transport a serious problem

THE EDITOR: People who are employed can realistically consider renting a vehicle rather than buying one. They would avoid driving around in rundown or unsafe vehicles, especially where reliability and image matter.

However, there are serious challenges ahead:

• Foreign exchange shortages are already affecting the importation of vehicle parts, and this will only worsen.

• Many vehicle dealers no longer stock original parts, forcing owners to substitute parts, often at higher cost and with reduced reliability.

• For households with children attending school, transportation costs will become a major burden. Daily travel, whether by private car, taxi, or hired transport, is increasingly expensive.

• Crime remains out of control, making walking a real risk.

• Children are especially vulnerable, with perpetrators targeting them to steal their phones and valuables on their way to and from school.

Taken together, these issues show that transportation is no longer just a convenience; it has become a safety, economic, and social problem for ordinary citizens.

Without serious planning and policy intervention, working families will continue to feel squeezed from every side.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail