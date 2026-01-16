The cost of what we ignored

A licensing officer is checks the documents of a driver for his car's inspection at the Ministry of Works & Transport: Transport Division on Wrightson Rd, Port of Spain on January 6. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The recent public anger over newly enforced traffic laws has focused almost entirely on the fines. Yet this outrage avoids a harder truth: the offences are not new. They were ignored, normalised, and quietly tolerated for years. The real damage was done long before the tickets were issued.

For far too long enforcement agencies and the past administration failed to consistently apply existing laws or put proper systems in place to regularise vehicle ownership, inspection, and insurance. Speeding, reckless driving, and operating vehicles without valid documentation became everyday behaviour.

Far too often, these offences occur precisely because drivers know enforcement is limited to moments when police are visibly present. What citizens are reacting to now is not new legislation, but the sudden end of tolerance.

This exposes a deeper weakness in how road safety has been managed. Enforcement cannot depend solely on the physical presence of officers. Consideration should be given to the establishment of an anonymous online-reporting portal managed by the police, allowing law-abiding citizens to submit verified photos or videos of reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, illegal parking, or distracted driving.

Such a system would not replace police work, but complement it, introducing an additional layer of accountability and deterrence. When motorists understand that unsafe behaviour can be reported at any time, not just when a patrol car is nearby, the culture of unaccountability that has taken root on our roads would begin to weaken.

The consequences of years of neglect have been deadly. Dangerous driving has claimed lives on our nation’s roads, left families grieving, and placed avoidable strain on an already stretched public healthcare system. Indiscipline on the roads has worsened traffic congestion, reduced productivity, increased vehicle damage, and driven up insurance costs.

These are not abstract concerns, they are lived realities for ordinary Trinidadians/Tobagonians who have been injured, inconvenienced, or financially burdened by behaviour that was allowed to continue without accountability.

High fines are now being described as excessive. Yet in the so-called First-World countries we often admire, strict enforcement is the norm. We praise their order, safety, and respect for rules, but resist when similar standards are applied at home. The discomfort lies in imposing First-World enforcement on a system that has long operated with inconsistency. Fines are not designed to be popular; they exist to deter dangerous behaviour and protect life.

There is also a cultural truth we must confront. In TT, flexibility has too often replaced urgency. Rules were negotiable, deadlines elastic, and compliance optional. When a government abruptly insists on strict adherence, resistance is predictable.

The real issue, therefore, is not the dollar value of a fine. It is whether we as a society are prepared to acknowledge and correct behaviours we long chose to ignore.

First-World standards will not be achieved through fines alone. They require consistent enforcement, institutional credibility, citizen participation, and public trust. Until those elements align, resistance will continue – not as rebellion, but as a reaction to sudden discipline in a system that tolerated disorder for far too long.

DEOCHAND RAMJIT SINGH

via e-mail