Social development ministry offers condolences to Omarie's family

Omarie Richins -

The People, Social Development and Family Services Ministry has offered condolences to the family and loved ones of three-year-old Omarie Richins, saying his untimely and tragic passing has profoundly saddened the nation.

A media statement on January 16 from the ministry said the loss of a child under any circumstances is devastating.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Omarie’s parents, relatives, and all those mourning during this extremely difficult time. We also acknowledge the deep concern and distress being felt within the wider national community,” it said.

Shortly before 5 am on January 12, the boy was found unresponsive at the family’s home in Ste Madeleine, covered in vomit on his bed. His frantic 58-year-old father tried desperately to revive him by performing CPR.

Omarie was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where efforts to resuscitate him proved futile, and he was declared dead.

The ministry urged all parents, guardians, and caregivers to remain vigilant and attentive to the health, safety, and wellbeing of children in their care.

“Immediate medical attention should be sought if a child exhibits signs of distress, illness, or unusual symptoms,” the statement said.

“Young children should be supervised at all times, and any concerns regarding their health or wellbeing should be promptly addressed by qualified healthcare professionals.”

The statement added that counselling and psychosocial support services are available to assist Omarie’s family.

“Through the National Family Services Division, trained social workers are prepared to provide psychosocial support, guidance, and any necessary intervention during this period of grief,” it said.

“Arrangements can also be made for ongoing counselling, should the family wish to access these services.”

The ministry said it reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the bereaved family, while continuing to safeguard the well-being and protection of all children nationwide.

On the night of January 11, Omarie first began to complain of stomach and headache pains after eating several slices of pizza at home.

His parents initially thought he may have overeaten.

Hours later, at around 2.30 am on January 12, he again reported feeling unwell, and his mother tended to him. Within hours, he was dead.

An autopsy at the mortuary of the SFGH revealed that he died from cerebral edema, aspiration pneumonitis, and a respiratory tract infection.

Relatives said the funeral would be private and did not disclose the date and time of it.