Rudder starts Kaiso Conversations with Bocas Lit Fest

As the 2026 Carnival season heats up and the year’s new soca tunes hit the airwaves, the Bocas Lit Fest will launch a new series of Kaiso Conversations focused on the art of calypso songwriting, with a special event featuring musical icon David Rudder.

On January 20, Rudder will join music critic and writer Nigel A Campbell on stage at the popular Kafe Blue venue on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, for a conversation focused on calypso lyrics, creative traditions and influences and the literary aspects of the calypsonian’s art.

The event doubles as a special fundraiser for the Bocas Lit Fest, whose year-round work promotes and develops writers and readers of all ages and genres, across TT and the wider Caribbean.

The focus on calypso is no departure for the Bocas Lit Fest, with the national musical artform featured in numerous events over the years, including the eagerly anticipated Extempo Debate at the annual festival in April.

“We always insist Bocas is about words, stories, and ideas,” says festival director Nicholas Laughlin, “in all forms and genres. TT’s best calypsonians have always been cultural critics, political commentators and political philosophers, and calypso lyrics are some of the most enduring works in our literary heritage. David Rudder is undoubtedly a master of the artform, and this will be a rare opportunity to hear him explore what really lies at the heart of calypso writing, past, present, and future.”

This Kaiso Conversation is intended as the first in a series, conceptualised by music writer Campbell in partnership with the Bocas Lit Fest.

“Derek Walcott mockingly wrote, ‘The intellectuals … apotheosised the folk form, insisting that calypsos were poems,’” explains Campbell. “These conversations are inspired by the critical work of Professor Gordon Rohlehr, whose work pushes back on that Walcottian idea. David Rudder and other calypsonians figure in the conversations of important writers from the Caribbean like our Nobel laureates, who have written on calypso. VS Naipaul wrote, ‘Wit and verbal conceits are fundamental; without them no song, however good the music ... can be judged a calypso.’ Bob Dylan proved that lyrics are worthy of a Nobel Prize. So are our calypsonians’ oeuvre.”

Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the NGO’s ongoing projects and programmes.

Patrons can purchase tickets online at https://islandetickets.com/event/kaisoconversations or at Kafe Blue.

Doors open at 5.30 pm ahead of a 6.30 pm start.

For more info about the Bocas Lit Fest and its programmes, visit bocaslitfest.com or follow @bocaslitfest on social media.