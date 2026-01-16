Robinson-Regis returns to Parliament after health-related leave

Camille Robinson-Regis, MP for Trincity speaks to reporters at the Red House on her return to Parliament, after health-related leave, on January 16. - Faith Ayoung

TRINCITY/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis returned to the House of Representatives on January 16. This was her first attendance at a sitting of the House since July 2025.

The former housing minister and attorney general indicated last August ther absence was due to undergoing surgery and she was recuperating

Last month, Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles was hopeful Robinson-Regis would return to Parliament in January.

Robinson-Regis spoke briefly with reporters before entering the Red House to attend the day's sitting.

She said, "Today is my first day out."

When asked about the House's agenda for the day, Robinson-Regis said, "There are some concerns on our part."

She added, "I will not be participating in the debate today but I have expressed my concerns."

Asked why she would not be speaking during debate on any matters before the House later, Robinson-Regis said, "We (PNM) have a (parliamentary) caucus and we determine who participates."

The House was schedule to debate the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill 2026. The former gives drivers three or seven days to fix vehicle defects, or face fines.

The latter allows high-crime zones to be designated for crime-fighting and social intervention.

Attorney General John Jeremie was expected to open debate on both bills.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was due to introduce the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2026 which increases the number of secretaries in the assembly

The Tobago People's Part (TPP) won the January 12 THA election, 15-0.

In a statement on January 13, Persad-Bissessar said, "The government of Trinidad and Tobago looks forward to continued cooperation and constructive engagement with the THA in advancing the social, economic, and institutional development of Tobago, for the benefit of all Tobagonians and our nation as a whole."