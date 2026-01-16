RC Archbishop warns of youth mental health crisis

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon during a mass at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on April 7, 2023.. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon has warned that the well-being of TT’s children is at serious risk, calling for immediate action from “every sector, every citizen, and every church” to confront a growing crisis of youth suicide, self-harm and emotional distress.

Gordon was speaking ahead of a national news briefing –The Urgency of Now: A National Call to Save Our Children – scheduled for January 19 from 8.30 to 9.15 am, at the Archbishop’s House, Port of Spain. The briefing is an initiative of the Samaritan Movement, a national trauma-response programme commissioned by the Archdiocese of Port of Spain.

The archbishop is expected to deliver remarks outlining a national youth mental health initiative and the church’s response to what organisers describe as an escalating emergency affecting children across the country.

In a statement supporting Gordon’s call, programme manager of the Samaritan Movement, Darrion Narine, said TT had reached a breaking point.

“Our children are in crisis. Across primary and secondary schools, an alarming surge in emotional distress, self-harm and trauma is being reported — not as isolated incidents, but as a daily reality,” Narine said.

Drawing on the movement’s work over the past year, Narine said every school visited showed signs of serious emotional strain among students.

“Every school we visited this past year had students in visible distress, some crying out for help, others silently suffering. Teachers and principals are overwhelmed and exhausted,” he stated.

The movement reported that in a small sample of 48 students, 40 per cent disclosed thoughts or behaviours related to self-harm.

“This is not just a statistic; these are sons, daughters, brothers and sisters,” Narine said. “Without urgent intervention, this wave of trauma and hopelessness will deepen. We cannot afford to wait.”

According to the statement, the January 19 briefing will bring together mental health professionals, educators and faith leaders to address the growing evidence of trauma and self-harm in schools, the long-term consequences of inaction on families and communities, and the church’s role as a source of healing and hope.

Organisers stressed that the event is intended to be more than a press conference.

“This is a rallying cry to government, corporate leaders, NGOs, educators and every household,” the statement said. “The time to act is now. Our children cannot wait for another report, another committee, or another tragedy.”

The Samaritan Movement is urging the government to declare the situation a national emergency and to prioritise trauma-informed education and community care. It is also calling on the private sector to fund mental health initiatives that extend into schools and homes.

Civil society organisations and faith-based communities are being asked to mobilise networks of care, mentorship and safe spaces, while parents and citizens are encouraged to listen, speak up and stand together.

“Right now, too many of our young people carry silent wounds,” Narine said. “This movement exists to turn Trini voices, culture and community into medicine — building stronger families, safer classrooms and a future filled with hope.”