Ramsey-Moore rubbishes rumours, 'Panorama is on!'

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore -

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore is assuring the public that Panorama is on despite rumours that the annual competition would be cancelled.

She added that, for now, the competition’s format remained the same with medium finals scheduled to be held in Tobago.

In a phone interview, Ramsey-Moore said, “There is no truth to that whatsoever. Pan Trinbago is doing whatever is necessary to ensure that we have a bumper season and to continue to produce the greatest show on earth.”

She admitted that there were challenges but the single-pan final was done successfully. The single-pan was held on November 29 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain and San Juan East Side Symphony won the title.

The small band finals had its challenges but the content and execution of the event was perfect, Ramsey-Moore added. The small band final recently concluded and Siparia's Southern Steel Orchestra and Tobago's Uptown Fascinators were joint winners. The final was held on January 11.

She said the organisation was moving on to the Junior Panorama finals on January 18 and then medium and large prelims.

“It will be professionally manned and the product will be one that the audience will enjoy,” she said of the Junior Panorama. This year's Junior Panorama included some secondary school bands which did not participate in the National Schools' Panorama due to its move to Skinner Park. Some of the bands said in earlier reports that the timeframe given to participate in the competition was too short.

“Then we move into the big guns which is the medium and the large. The Savannah party will be held on February 1 and then we move into the finals for medium and large.

“Panorama is excitement, clean atmosphere and I will not allow anyone or anything to contaminate the space with their germs.”

There have been recent reports of some the challenges alluded to by Ramsey-Moore. She openly discussed some of the challenges faced in several media reports.

In a social media video on January 15 government minister David Nakhid called on Ramsey-Moore to explain the rental of Pan Trinbago’s office. He alleged that Ramsey-Moore moved from renting a building for $15,000 to renting one for $78,000. Ramsey-Moore declined to comment on the claim.

Calls to Nakhid went unanswered.