President cautions THA: With great power comes responsibility

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, stands next to newly sworn in Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, alonsgide assemblymen and government ministers in Scarborough on January 15. -

Farley Chavez Augustine remains the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly following the January 15 inauguration ceremony. The office of the Minority Leader for Tobago will remain vacant.

The swearing in of the 15 members of the THA as well as three councillors took place at the 13th Inaugural Ceremony of the THA, days after the January 12 election which saw the Tobago People’s Party sweep all 15 seats. This is only the second time in the island’s history that one party won all the seats, but the first where 15 seats were won.

Dr Faith Brebnor remains as the Deputy Chief Secretary, with Niall George selected as presiding officer, Niketa George as deputy presiding officer. Councillors Petal-Ann Roberts, Ackel Franklyn and Adanna Joseph-Wallace were also sworn in.

President Christine Kangaloo, in her address, said the electoral victory was as resounding as it was unambiguous.

“No amount of sophistry can diminish its magnitude. It was an unqualified and emphatic registration of the democratic will of the people of Tobago, to whom I also offer my congratulations for having participated in the electoral process.”

She said she was grateful that the polling numbers were greater than were reported on the night of the election, although she said it could have been higher.

Kangaloo quoted Dr Hamid Ghany, who noted in the Trinidad Guardian, “It is a challenge to govern without an opposition in the House, because sometimes you need the opposition to say things that you can respond to. When you’re listening to yourself in the House, it’s very different. You really depend on an opposition to raise issues that force a response.”

She said a mandate that results in no opposing voice in the assembly is a mandate that has to be exercised with great care, and with great maturity.

“We live in a time and a world of extraordinary change. Sadly, one of those changes is that the traditional guardrails upon which we once relied – those enduring principles and shared standards that guide and inspire higher standards of human conduct – are fast disappearing. I think it is a grave mistake to think of these guardrails as dispensable anachronisms. These guardrails are not mere formalities. They are the quiet voices that remind us, in the exercise of power, of restraint; in the pursuit of ambition, of humility; and in the exercise of freedom, of responsibility.

“When these guardrails disappear, we begin to speak and to act towards one another, as if nothing matters and as if no one is worthy of our respect – our language in the public space becomes more caustic and savage; our decisions and actions become more bullying and tyrannical; and we abandon, without so much as a blush, even deep-rooted constitutional conversations.”

Kangaloo said she did not think the risk of this type of behaviour was high in the THA, because Tobagonian civil society organisations had said they would keep the assembly accountable in the absence of an opposing voice in the Assembly, they intend to use theirs to help keep the Assembly accountable.

“But most of all, the risk is not high because this is no ordinary Assembly. This is the Tobago House of Assembly; it is the Assembly of the people of Tobago – a people whom I knew growing up as renowned for their temperance and decorum; their moderation and self-discipline; their circumspection and propriety.”

The President noted the report that the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour (CRPB) identified several breaches during the election campaign of the Council’s Code of Ethical Political Conduct. They included the use of inappropriate language, race-baiting, and defacement of political banners and paraphernalia. She called on the assembly to ensure that a better story is told in the future.

“Let it be a story in which, in a world scarred by fractiousness and abrasiveness, the people of Tobago were led by this assembly in the direction of their natural disposition – towards mutual respect and understanding, and away from animosity and intolerance.

“Let the story of this Assembly be the story of inspired leadership, by which Tobago took its bigger sister’s hand and led Trinidad away from the danger of devolving into a society fractured by mistrust, hostility, and division. Let it be a story in which this Assembly led the people of Tobago into a revitalised respect for and adherence to traditional guardrails, added to them those in the THA Act and the Constitution, including its conventions, and created, for the whole of Tobago, and displayed to all of Trinidad, a golden era of governance, guided by shared principles, restrained by virtue, and strengthened by trust.”

Presiding officer: THA must serve

George said he was humbled by the faith that the assembly members had shown him in electing him to preside over the sittings of the chamber, with the assistance of the Assembly Legislature Secretariat.

“The chamber is comprised of representatives from pertinent societal sectors, with accurate knowledge and understanding of the crucial importance of the people’s struggle, as a self-reliant, resilient community bent on autonomous control of our affairs for political, economical, social and cultural development. Consequently, I am convinced that our presence in this chamber is no doubt a manifestation of solidarity as it relates to unity of purpose in endeavouring to facilitate the practical experience of making Tobago great.”

George said this new team of enthusiastic members, led by Augustine, continues to champion the cause of autonomy for Tobago.

“Despite individual differences, this assembly is determined to pursue and win this longstanding struggle for autonomy for the people of Tobago. The THA and the people of Tobago envisage a Prime Minister and a team that is exuberant and willing to operate in the affirmative as central government collaborates with the THA to strengthen inter-governmental ties, fostering national unity to design and promote policy alignment, parallel to the development priorities of Tobago.”

George said Tobagonians had demonstrated a stance of zero tolerance as they executed their civic right in the democratic process which governs TT.

“This cannot be taken lightly, as the THA must manifest the attitude of servant leaders for the people whom they represent. I look forward to working cordially, honestly and efficiently with all colleagues of the assembly.

“The election is behind us and as we forge ahead, this assembly pledges to provide all members with the essential and appropriate parliamentary advice, support and assistance, despite party affiliations. There will be no disparity in the exercise of duties. Efficiency and effectiveness will be upheld in the administration of all duties to maximise the potential capacity of this assembly.”

Assemblymen sworn in:

Belle Garden/Glamorgan – Dr Faith Brebnor

Bethel/New Grange – Darren Henry

Bethseda/Les Coteaux – Zorisha Hackett

Bon Accord/Crown Point – Niketa Percy

Buccoo/Mt Pleasant – Keigon Denoon

Darrel Spring/Whim – Ricky Joefield

Lambeau/Lowlands – Wane Clarke

Mason Hall North/Moriah – Ian Pollard

Mason Hall South/Bagatelle – Nathisa Charles-Pantin

Mt St George/Goodwood – Megan Morrison

Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside – Farley Augustine; Plymouth/Black Rock – Kern Alexis

Roxbourough/Argyle – Orlando Kerr

Scarborough/Mt Grace – Trevor James

Signal Hill/Patience Hill – Nigel Taitt