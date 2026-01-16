NIHERST, ILO market study shows prospects for 5 emerging sectors

Julie David, acting NIHERST president, seated top right, and Joni Musabayana, director - ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, and officials at the launch of a labour market study on five emerging sectors at the ILO office in Port of Spain. Photo courtesy NIHERST -

A labour market study on five emerging sectors in TT is expected to inform policies on workforce readiness and industry competitiveness, reports the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST).

The study, Assessment of 21st Century Skills Across Emerging Sectors, focused on five industries identified as critical to national development: maritime, aviation, tourism, software design and applications, and agro-processing. It was done in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

In a statement on January 16, NIHERST said the research reports were based on a comprehensive study examining current and future demand for the STEM workforce across the five industries.

It said the "sectoral assessments provide invaluable labour market intelligence to support the development of targeted policies and programmes aimed at strengthening workforce readiness and industry competitiveness." It said this was done by:

• Identifying skills mismatches within emerging sectors.

• Providing data on the demand for STEM graduates in emerging sectors.

• Provide information to improve the alignment between education and labour market demand.

• Informing policy-makers, education specialists, industry and all stakeholders in creating policies to develop the STEM workforce of the country.

• Providing data on key areas where scholarships/incentives are needed to encourage students to pursue degrees in these fields.

• Collaborating with the public universities to align their programmes to the key STEM areas and to introduce new programmes where necessary.

• Providing guidance to introduce students to relevant STEM careers essential for the growth and development of critical economic sectors.

The reports were launched recently at the ILO office in Port of Spain.

Dr Joni Musabayana, director, ILO Caribbean Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, said, “This collaboration with NIHERST demonstrates the ILO’s commitment to providing tangible technical assistance that helps countries generate the data and evidence needed to make informed decisions on skills development. By strengthening national capacity to anticipate future skills needs, we are supporting TT’s efforts to diversify its economy, enhance productivity, and ensure its workforce is prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Julie David, acting president of NIHERST, emphasised the importance of collaboration and research-informed planning.

“The research makes clear that these sectors can compete globally and they can contribute meaningfully to growth. However, we must strengthen our capabilities in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and equally the studies highlight the importance of 21st century skills. Teamwork, digital literacy, problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability, collaboration, skills that drives all economic sectors. The studies also identify where there are mismatches between labour market needs and the skills currently available in our workforce. These insights are invaluable to our policy makers, our academics, our businesses that need this evidence in order to make inform decisions."

She said the exercise was "an invitation to work together, to work across institutions and sectors to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago positions itself as a hub of talent, a hub of creativity and sustainable enterprise.”

Digital copies of the reports can be accessed via: NIHERST | Assessment of 21st Century Skills Across Emerging Sectors