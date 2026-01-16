MPs pay tribute to former MP Eddie Hart

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives paid tribute on January 16 to former Tunapuna MP Eddie Hart who died on January 4.

Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Phillip Watts praised Hart for his contribution to sport and youth development in Trinidad and Tobago.

He identified the creation of the Eddie Hart Football League in 1967 as an example of this.

Watts said the league not only taught young men how to play football but also invaluable life skill.

He added several former TT national football players such as Russell Latapy, Stern John and Earl "Spiderman" Carter benefitted greatly through Hart's efforts.

In a statement on January 4, Watts said Hart was one of a kind and his contributions will be remembered.

Opposition Chief Whip and PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales agreed with Watts about Hart's contributions to sport and youth development. Gonzales recalled Hart was well loved by the people of Tunapuna who he served for over 16 years as their MP.

Gonzales also described Hart as a consummate politician.

"He could not be bought. He could not be sold."

Gonzales said there was a time when an opposing party approached Hart and tried to persuade him to cross the parliamentary floor and join them. He claimed Hart was initially offered $1 million and later $5 million by this party. Gonzales said Hart refused the offer.

Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Ali joined Watts and Gonzales in paying tribute to Hart.

She said Hart was an example of service oriented leadership.

Ali added Hart's life was also an example of what happens when grassroots leadership is combined with the right supporting infrastructure.

Hart served in the 4th, 5th, 7th, and 8th Republican Parliaments, as a parliamentary secretary and minister of state in ministries such as health, sport and youth affairs, community development, culture, gender affairs, and tourism.