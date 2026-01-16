Moruga pensioner attacked at home

- File photo

Despite a massive search for three men involved in the robbery and attack of a 74-year-old pensioner in her home in Moruga earlier this week, the criminals remain at large.

The victim, a 74-year-old woman from Fifth Company Road, was sitting in the gallery of her two-storey home at around 1.10 pm on January 13 when the incident happened.

Two masked men quickly walked up the staircase to her home.

Both men were dressed in dark clothing, with fabric tied around their heads, and were about five feet, seven inches tall. They were dark in complexion.

One of the men appeared to be holding a gun, which caused the elderly woman to become fearful for her life, and she tried to get up to leave.

However, the man grabbed her, and a struggle ensued.

She was forced inside the house, where her hands, feet, and mouth were bound with duct tape, and she was placed on the ground.

The intruders demanded money and jewellery before ransacking the house.

They stole $2,400 and three gold rings, valued at about $1,000.

A third accomplice remained in the gallery as a lookout.

Afterward, the two suspects inside the house left through the back door and fled into a bushy area behind the home.

The victim managed to free herself and alert the police.

Cpl Dhuram, acting Cpl Jugoon, and other officers from the St Mary's Police Station and the Southern Division Task Force, responded and searched the area without success.

Cpl Joefield and the Coastal and Air Support Unit also assisted in the search.

ASP Maraj, Sgt Singh, W/Cpl Charles, PC Ali and other police visited the scene and collected evidence.

PC Harripersad is leading the investigation.