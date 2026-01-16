Moonilal: NGC pulled sponsorship of steelpan, and tassa

Couva Joylanders, then sponsored by NGC, during the Panorama medium-band finals in Bacolet, Tobago in 2024. -

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and his predecessor, Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young engaged each other in a spirited debate on energy and one non-energy-related matters – steelband and tassa sponsorship– in the House of Representatives on January 16.

Moonilal told MPs that over the last five years, the National Gas Company (NGC) reported two losses.

"In 2023, the magnitude of the loss was $1.3 billion."

He said, "This required NGC to examine carefully its non-revenue generating related expenses."

Over the past five years, Moonilal continued, NGC spent in excess of $10.2 million on steelpan expenditure and $258,397 on tassa expenditure.

He said, "Both were discontinued."

Moonilal added, "NGC continues to review all sponsorship in the future based upon the current revenue."

Young observed NGC reported $1.6 billion in profit after tax in the last fiscal year.

Last September, NGC pulled sponsorship from Couva Joylanders, La Brea Nightingales and Steel X Plosion of Tobago. The company also pulled support for Pan Trinbago. It also sponsored Trinidad & Tobago Sweet Tassa Group.

Young asked whether the NGC's cancellation of sponsorship of three steelbands were part of an alleged wider attack by the government on the steelband movement.

In response, Moonilal suggested Young may not have been aware of recent statements which Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin made about government's support for steelbands.

Young asked, "Is there a commitment to sponsor steelband movement through the NGC?"

Moonilal repeated his earlier answer about NGC reviewing its sponsorship in the future.

"I don't intend to spend the entire day saying the same thing."

In response to a second question from Young, Moonilal said the ministry has received no notification from Woodside Energy about closing its operations in TT.

Last March, Perenco announced the acquisition of Woodside Energy’s Greater Angostura oil and natural gas assets.

The Greater Angostura fields, developed through seven fixed platforms and subsea infrastructure, produce more than 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas and approximately 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The fields supply around 12 per cent of TT’s total gas production.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Perenco’s presence in the Columbus Basin, where it has operated since acquiring the Teak, Samaan, and Poui (TSP) fields in 2016.

Moonilal said this transaction was completed on July 8, 2025. He claimed Young was well aware of this development.

Moonilal said this is reflected in two letters, dated March 24 and April 3, 2025.

The PNM was in government during this period. The UNC won the April 28, 2025 general election.

Moonilal said, "It is gross hypocrisy on this matter."

Young countered there is a difference between a company divesting its assets and closing its operations.

He claimed Woodside has no office in TT and only one employee in the country who has nothing to do with the divestment to Perenco.

In response to a third question from Young, Moonilal could not say whether was successful against Super Industries Services Ltd (SIS) in the arbitration in relation to the Beetham Wastewater Plant construction.

The plant was built during the tenure of the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government, May 24,2010- September 7, 2015.

Moonilal said the rules of the arbitration, prevent the NGC from disclosing anything in relation to the arbitration.

In 2019, then public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte said the plant cost approximately $1 billion but has not produced a single drop of water.