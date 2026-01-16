Kamla: SoE to end on January 31

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during the first Parliament sitting of 2026 on January 16. Attorney General John Jermie is at left. - Ayanna Kinsale

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the government intended to end the state of emergency on January 31 – up to which time the SoE extension runs – after which the use of zones of special operation will come into play. She made a statement to the House of Representatives on January 16, at the reopening of Parliament.

"From day one we have acted forcefully and decisively to frontally attack criminal organisations and entities in our country that have brought bloodshed, death, terror and loss to our citizens’ doorsteps."

Amid two extensions to the SoE since declared last July, the PM hailed the work of the police, defence force and intelligence agencies.

Persad-Bissessar boasted of one of the most significant falls of 42 per cent in the year's homicide rate when viewed globally.

Lives were spared, she said, and citizens feel more secure.

The PM stood by the US military's destruction of alleged drug boats, saying occupants were involved in drug-trafficking and other ills.

She said she had been advised that action had breached no international law. When challenged, she advised the opposition, "Find a good international lawyer!"

After the PM's speech, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles asked which attorney said the blowing up of boats entailed no offence.

Persad-Bissessar replied, "If you want legal advice, ask Small Pin."

Otherwise, the PM quipped that an MP had once said, "What Trump could do we?" but has now seen what the US president could do, to others.

She proposed three judges sit at homicide trials in a proposed amendment to the judge-alone trials previously introduced as an alternative to trial by jury.

Her statement outlining her government's legislative agenda plus recalling its bills already passed.

Persad-Bissessar also promised a Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2026 to grant a right to have a trial within a reasonable period of time, saying it cannot be right for a person to be locked up for years without trial. She said an accused person might remain locked up for the same period as what the sentence would be if found guilty, with his reputation ruined.

The PM repeated her promise to create a new position in the judiciary called chancellor.

She promised new laws to speed up justice, protect victims rights, allow plea bargaining and to expunge he records of convicted persons where required.

Just back from Tobago, she said she had talks with newly re-elected Tobago House of Assembly (THA) head Farley Augustine, on more autonomy for Tobago.

"I wish to congratulate the people of Tobago on making their total and outright rejection of the PNM pellucidly clear. I congratulate Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on his party’s landslide victory in Tobago and his swearing in yesterday, which I was honoured to attend."

She vowed to act on suggestions which have gathered dust for the past ten years.

"My government is committed to enacting legislation to entrench the position of Tobago as an equal, autonomous part of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago."

In consultation with the THA, the government shall draft an efficient law to establish Tobago as "an equal partner, side by side, together with Trinidad."

She vowed further action on the hazards of noise pollution. Fireworks legislation must be tweaked, she said, saying "noiseless fireworks" do not exist.

As to claims her government wanted to shut fetes and steelband music, she said nothing was further from the truth.

However, presumably referring to amplified music, she said people living near certain venues faced "pounding after pounding."

She promised reform on firearms, including strengthening the framework for the destruction of seized weapons.

The PM reiterated her plan to raise the age for alcohol consumption (from 18 to 21 years), cannabis use (from 18 to 21) and gambling (18 to 25.)