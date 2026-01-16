Inflation down in December says CSO

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

The inflation rate for December 2025 – a measurement of the percentage change in the all items index for December 2025 as compared to the same period the year before has been calculated at 0.4 per cent, according to the Central Statistical Office.

This represents a decrease for the previous period – November 2025/November 2024 – which stood at 0.5 per cent.

The CSO added that the inflation rate for the comparative period, December 2024/December 2023 was 0.5 per cent.

The all items index, calculated from the prices collected from the month of December, remained level as compared to November at 125.2.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages saw an incremental increase. It was calculated at 152.9 in December as compared to 152.8 in November, a 0.1 per cent increase.

The CSO said, contributing significantly to the increase was the general upward movement in the prices of fresh whole chicken, parboiled rice, tomatoes, fresh carite, plantains, eggs, onions, green sweet peppers, chilled or frozen turkey parts and other chilled or frozen pork.

However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decrease in the prices of cucumber chive, celery, hot peppers, table margarine, pumpkin, grapes, oranges, frozen whole chicken and soya bean oil.