House sits on 'zones of special operation' bill

The Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE House of Representatives will sit on January 16 at 1.30 pm, to debate three bills and several regulations.

Attorney General John Jeremie will introduce the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2026. This gives drivers three or seven days to fix vehicle defects, or face fines.

He also pilots the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill 2026, which allows high-crime zones to be designated for crime-fighting and social intervention.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar will introduce the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2026 which increases the number of secretaries in the THA.

The order paper for the day also lists the laying of regulations relating to the National Insurance Scheme, citizenship, firearms, immigration, the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, and the Priority Bus Route.