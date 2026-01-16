Fire Tender pays tribute to Kitchener with Pan-Tune Father

Calypsonian Fire Tender, also known as singer-songwriter Gillian Moore. Photo courtesy Doh Blink -

Last year, calypsonian FireTender made a splash with her woman-positive anthem, Leave She Alone. For Carnival, she is singing the praises of the late Lord Kitchener, the iconic calypso "Grand Master", with her new composition, Pan Tune Father.

FireTender, aka singer-songwriter Gillian Moore, is now in her third year in the kaiso arena. It's also her third year as part of the cast at the Kalypso Revue, the tent founded by Kitchener himself.

She is a graduate of UTT’s master of carnival arts programme, where, for her masters research, she studied the woman-themed works of Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts, 1922-2000), analysing some 175 calypsoes from his decades-long career.“Kitchener is such a source of inspiration,” says Moore. “His repertoire, over 70 years of writing calypso, is monumental. I wanted to pay tribute to the gifts he's given us.

“I wrote this calypso to remind people of the amazing pan tunes Kitch created. Those tunes had magical, original melodies, irresistible tempo, and that vibrant spirit the used to bring to his performance. “I also want younger people to know about him and listen to his music.”

Pan Tune Father, composed by Fire Tender, was created by a talented team of musicians, including initial arrangement by gifted keyboardist and composer, Philip

Hill, who passed away in November 2025. Fire Tender says the song is dedicated to his memory.

Producer Makesi Jawara Joseph, a talented musician in his own right, took up the reins, creating a fitting Kitchener-esque feel that captures nostalgia while also

featuring Fire Tender’s performance. “Makesi has brilliant musical instincts,” says Fire Tender, “and he also has the training, knowledge and experience to back them up.”

Joseph, a graduate of UTT and a multi-instrumentalist who has toured internationally with top local talents, performs on drums, percussion and pan, in addition to his production credit.

Bassist Joanna Hussain, member of Moore's band Bush Tea, holds down a sweet, danceable groove. She also played on last year's FireT ender offering, alongside

her brother, versatile guitarist John Hussain. He also returns, playing some stylish licks and driving the melody. The latter Hussain and Moore graduated in the same cohort

from UTT's carnival arts programme.

Saxophonist Tony Paul, who teaches at UTT and collaborated with both Clive Zanda and Ray Holman (Kitchener’s Iron Man), adds a melodic flourish and some soulful harmonics to the catchy kaiso. “It's my first time collaborating with Tony,” Moore says. “He's such an ace, he brought the recording to a whole other level!”

“Reaction has been great so far,” Fire Tender says. “People seem to be really feeling that Kitchener energy.”

She feels the tune is the right step in her calypso journey: “It’s Fire Tender's mission to keep the calypso fire alight, always emulating the very best exemplars of the art,” she says.

“Who could be finer than Kitch?”