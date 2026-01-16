Farley targets reform, investment, autonomy

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine takes his oath of office alongside President Christine Kangaloo on January 15 at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. -

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has pledged stricter governance, faster public-sector execution and a renewed push for Tobago’s legislative autonomy. He outlined his administration’s priorities in a post-election press briefing, touching on unpaid public workers, public service accountability, green energy, maritime rights and private-sector investment.

Speaking from the Office of the Chief Secretary, Augustine said his administration would adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach to administrative delays in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), warning public officers who fail to execute lawful instructions would be held accountable, even if it leads to legal disputes.

At the same time, he laid out a two-pronged roadmap toward greater self-determination for Tobago, targeting legislative change by the end of 2026, followed by island-wide consultation to determine Tobago’s governance structure.

Augustine also announced plans to establish an Investment Commission by February to evaluate major local and foreign investment proposals, stressing Tobago must reduce its dependence on public-sector employment and better leverage private capital.

Responding to questions about reports some employees in the Division of Tourism had not been paid since December, Augustine said he was unaware of the situation but promised immediate action.

“If that is the case, it will certainly elicit an immediate investigation from me to ensure it is remedied soonest. I apologise, because I was not aware of it.”

On the issue of contract workers in the THA seeking salary increases, Augustine confirmed adjustments were coming.

“Contracted employees will see an increase. We will have to revisit the salary scale assigned to contracted employees. It is only fair,” he said.

However, he explained the extent of those increases would be determined once the full executive was in place, including secretaries. He noted the process was standard and had been discussed previously with the then secretary of finance.

Autonomy and self-determination

Asked to clarify what autonomy would mean in practical terms, Augustine said it centred on Tobago’s right to self-determination through changes to the legislative framework that governs the island.

“I am talking about Tobago finally having the right to say, ‘This is my government. This is how I want my government to be formed, and this is how I want my government to work,’” he said.

He said this would require Parliament to grant Tobago the authority to pass laws on its own.

“We want that right by the end of 2026. After that, we need at least another year to consult with Tobagonians on the structure,” Augustine said.

He outlined several key questions that would need to be settled locally, including whether Tobago should have one or two legislative chambers, how powers should be separated or combined, the number of seats and councillors, and the rules governing presiding officers.

Augustine stressed these structural matters should not be entrenched in the national Constitution.

“If every time we want to make a change we have to go back to Trinidad, then we are not governing ourselves.”

The process, he said, would involve legislative change followed by broad public consultation, including referenda.

“The days when one ‘bright man’ decides everything are over. Every Tobagonian will have a chance to decide. That is democracy,” he said.

Augustine also issued a strong warning to public officers, saying he would no longer tolerate delays that negatively affect citizens. Citing cases where approved assistance to students affected by Hurricane Beryl had not reached recipients months later because documents were left unattended.

He said the THA was developing a monitoring website to track critical projects, identify responsible officers and highlight delays. He added non-performing contract officers would not be renewed.

Addressing concerns about staff shortages at the Tobago Regional Health Authority, particularly ward maids, Augustine said he would ask the TRHA to review the situation.

On the issue of outstanding increments and gratuities for teachers and other workers, Augustine said these payments had been prioritised, noting the THA spends more than $100 million annually on increments, gratuities and overtime.

Augustine said Tobago had an opportunity to lead on renewable energy but was falling behind.

“We have more sun than we know what to do with, yet we are not harnessing it,” he said, adding plans for electric vehicle charging stations had been delayed by the oil spill.

He also reaffirmed his stance on Tobago’s maritime space, saying the island must have authority over activities taking place close to its shores.

“I rejected the last proposed bill because you cannot tell me an oil company is drilling closer to Tobago than Trinidad, and I have no real say,” he said.

Augustine announced an Investment Commission would be established by February to review proposals from local and international investors.

“I don’t want to be one person saying yes to investments. I want experts to review impact, cost and benefit,” he said.

He defended engagement with foreign investors, saying Tobago needed foreign direct investment to develop infrastructure such as ports, car parks and tourism facilities.

“If the investment fails, it is their money that fails, not taxpayers’ money,” he said.

He said requests for proposals had been issued for several state lands and facilities, including in Plymouth, Charlotteville, Castara and Scarborough.

Augustine also announced plans to centralise the handling of legal claims against the THA, saying as a body corporate, the Assembly can sue and be sued independently of central government.