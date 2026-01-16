Evangelical Churches: More gambling will destroy Trinidad and Tobago

An NLCB lotto booth in Port of Spain. - File photo

A group of Christian churches known as the TT Council of Evangelical Churches (TTCEC) has reacted to the government's introduction of Play Whe on Sundays by issuing a strong condemnation of gambling in a statement on January 15.

"Gambling is addictive and can be fed by an increasing acceptance of it in society," TTCEC lamented.

"The issue of allowing gambling on Sundays and thereby increasing gambling overall can have a deleterious impact on the nation."

The group linked several problems to gambling.

Firstly, it alleged a link to a decline in societal morals, arguing in support of the biblical adage: righteousness exalts a nation.

"For TT to stand under pressure we must have a moral foundation. We cannot have development in the physical realm without development in the moral realm.

"The Creator makes truth and other moral absolutes evident to us. We do not create them.

"With no objective moral standard as a measure, morals would be subjective and limited to man’s choice." The group urged people to make choices that will exalt the nation.

Secondly, TTCEC said the availability of gambling opportunities plus the get-rich-quick syndrome plagues this society.

"Gambling is destructive and addictive. People who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge men into ruin and destruction." TTCEC said hopelessness. despair, broken relationships, depression, and suicidal tendencies can result from compulsive gambling.

Thirdly, the group chided the legalisation of gambling.

"Gambling is predicated upon the love of money and the lust for more, which the Bible clearly identifies as 'a root of all kinds of evil.'

"Is it possible that the increase in the opportunities to gamble can give increased incentives to the creation of a root of all kinds of evil? Let the nation be warned."

Fourthly, the group lamented a failure to educate the nation on the dangers of gambling.

"Gambling is as dangerous as other forms of addiction such as alcoholism and drugs.

"Relationships are jeopardised. Education or career can be forfeited. Reliance on others or institutions by borrowing to support the habit is pursued."

TTCEC said people may engage in illegal activities in order to pay gambling related debts.

They may lie to family and others about the extent of gambling or get into problems with the law.

Gambling may lead to emotional breakdown, the group said.

"The sordid catalogue on the dangers of gambling is endless, and this article does not provide the space to expound on these dangers.

"Suffice it to say, that an individual or a nation cannot arise above the level of their information. People are destroyed for a lack of knowledge. Be warned."