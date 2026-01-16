Equality and inclusion must not be overlooked

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

Following your announcement on January 8 regarding the creation of an Energy Accelerator Hub, I wish to express my full support and commend you for your vision in establishing this initiative, which is designed to expedite approvals and reduce bureaucratic delays in the energy sector.

I would like to offer the following recommendations for consideration:

1. Inclusion of additional stakeholders

I recommend that representatives from the Town and Country Planning Division and the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism be included in the hub. For ease of doing business, approvals and trade matters must operate in harmony with planning processes. Their presence would ensure more streamlined co-ordination, efficiency in approvals, and smoother facilitation of development projects.

2. Quarrying sector consideration

In the same manner as the Energy Accelerator Hub, similar consideration should be given to establishing a minerals accelerator hub to facilitate the efficient processing and approval of quarry licences. Section 10 of the Minerals Act, Chapter 61:03 underscores that it is the duty of the director to “promote and facilitate the effective and efficient management and development of mineral resources in general and the State mineral resources in particular.”

Currently, these responsibilities have not received the priority they deserve. The quarrying industry accounts for approximately ten per cent of the country’s GDP and provides sustainable employment for over 3,000 people. The building and construction sector relies heavily on the quarrying industry, and persistent delays in licensing, even when all requirements are met, pose a significant threat to the sector and often result in legal challenges.

Given the urgent need to revitalise national infrastructure and expand housing, the quarrying industry can make a meaningful contribution to these goals. A minerals accelerator hub would help to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, facilitate project delivery, and support government infrastructure revitalisation objectives. Additionally, the quarrying industry supports downstream manufacturers of concrete and clay blocks, contributing to export earnings and foreign exchange.

Since the Minerals Division falls under the Ministry of Energy and given the government’s national development agenda, it is imperative that the quarrying sector receives the attention and prioritisation it deserves. Inclusion of quarrying stakeholders in relevant initiatives would strengthen collaboration, reduce delays, and enhance overall alignment with national development objectives.

I trust that these suggestions will assist in making the Energy Accelerator Hub – and any complementary initiatives – truly comprehensive and collaborative, supporting sustainable growth and efficiency across both the energy and quarrying sectors.

SHYANKARAN LALLA

via e-mail