Daren Sammy tells players to stake their claim ahead of World Cup

DUBAI: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy encouraged fringe players to make their name in a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, bowling off on January 19 in Dubai.

The regional team touched down in Dubai ahead of the series with the exception of Johnson Charles, who is set to arrive on January 17.

With several key players missing from the 16-member squad, Sammy said it also presented the perfect opportunity for new players to stake a claim for World Cup selection. The T20 World Cup bowls off in India and Sri Lanka next month.

Sammy said despite the absences, he hoped the team would build some momentum as they seek to win an unprecedent third T20 World Cup.

“The West Indies team is here in Dubai in preparation for the World Cup. However, as you may know we’ve not named our World Cup (squad) yet, but I think it’s a great opportunity for some of the young players that we have here and the fringe players to start building for the future and also those that are here that will be in the World Cup squad, it gives them good preparation, especially against Afghanistan, a very strong team, in conditions similar to India.

“So I’m looking forward to start the year and hopefully gather some momentum even though all of our players are not on deck,” Sammy said.

T20 captain Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder are some of the familiar faces unavailable for the series.

Youngsters Quentin Sampson, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer and Amir Jangoo will be among those aiming to capitalise on their opportunity.

Sammy said while the objective was always to win, the management team’s main goal is focusing on ensuring each player understood his role ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup. CMC