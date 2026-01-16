Cops kill 2, injure 1 in Facebook sting

Police killed two men and injured another while carrying out a sting operation to catch bandits suspected of using fake Facebook ads to rob people.

In a media release on January 16, the TT Police Service (TTPS) said officers attached to the North Central Division, in collaboration with a specialist unit, conducted an intelligence-based, covert sting operation along Mt Hope Road, St Joseph.

Acting on information regarding a Facebook Marketplace arrangement to purchase a vehicle, officers posed as prospective buyers and went to the proposed meeting site.

When they arrived at the location to carry out the transaction, four men approached them and announced a robbery.

Police say the bandits, when confronted, shot at them and they returned fire.

Three of the suspects were shot while one escaped.

One of the injured bandits was arrested at the scene while the other two were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they were declared dead on arrival.

The third wounded suspect was taken for medical treatment and remains under police guard.

Officer recovered two guns at the scene and investigations, along with the search for the escaped suspect, are ongoing.

The TTPS, in the media release, urged the public to exercise caution and “prioritise their safety at all times” when conducting online marketplace transactions.

Commenting on the incident, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro noted criminals continue to exploit digital spaces to “entice unsuspecting citizens” into dangerous situations.

Guevarro urged the public to be careful adding, “Always verify identities and insist on safe meeting locations. Avoid attending transactions alone.”

He encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity and warned anyone with knowledge of the escaped suspect’s whereabouts should contact the police.

“If we should find out you are hiding that individual, you will feel the full brunt of the law!”

Guevarro also sent a message to criminals who use online platforms to “ambush” citizens.

“Just know if you come to commit a violent crime, expect to meet officers who are trained, prepared and ready to act decisively and within the law.

“We will continue to confront criminality with lawful, measured and decisive action, as we remain committed to safeguarding the public and dismantling criminal networks wherever they operate.”