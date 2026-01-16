Congrats to Augustine and TPP

TPP leader Farley Augustine - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) extends heartfelt congratulations to Farley Augustine and the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) on their resounding success in the just-concluded Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Your dedication and hard work over the past four years, coupled with your steadfast commitment to the people of Tobago and all stakeholders, have undoubtedly led to this well-deserved victory. This new mandate presents a valuable opportunity to build upon your achievements and continue advancing Tobago toward its full potential.

As the national umbrella organisation for the services sector, TTCSI looks forward to deepening our collaboration with the THA in 2026 and beyond. Together, we can further strengthen the services industries across TT, empowering our citizens to export their talents and expertise to the international market – thereby contributing to sustainable growth and prosperity for our nation.

TTCSI

via e-mail