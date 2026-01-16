Champs Barrackpore West start Under-15 volleyball campaign with a bang

Action in the Secondary School Volleyball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Tacarigua, on January 13. - FAITH AYOUNG

Holders Barrackpore West Secondary School made a strong statement when they got their boys' Under-15 campaign under way in the 2026 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) season, racking up a pair of wins on their home court in Barrackpore on January 14.

In their first game, Barrackpore took care of last year's Under-17 and open champions San Juan South Secondary, getting a facile straight sets victory (25-5, 25-12). In their next match, Barrackpore landed another straight sets victory as they turned back Naparima College (25-13, 25-8). In another match, Naparima got the better of San Juan South in a slightly tighter affair when they got a 25-11, 25-15 victory.

The SSVL season spiked off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua on January 12 and will run until February 8. The 2026 season is scheduled to continue on January 18 when as many six boys' open matches are contested at the Aranguez North Secondary School.