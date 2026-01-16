Brightstar Lottery powers digital learning at Casa de Corazon home

Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, Brightstar people & transformation regional senior manager, Caribbean, encourages this student in his studies. -

Brightstar Lottery (Brightstar) celebrated the start of a new school term by ensuring that the children living at The Casa de Corazon Children’s Home in Sangre Grande returned with new computer skills. Through its After School Advantage (ASA) programme, Brightstar staff volunteered their time during the December vacation, bringing Christmas cheer and refreshing the home’s computer room, where the children, ages seven-16, use the digital learning tools donated by the company to build digital-readiness and strengthen study habits.

A media release said, the holiday engagement followed a major investment made earlier in 2025, when Brightstar upgraded Casa de Corazon’s computer lab. In June 2025, the company donated new desktops with digital learning software and completed minor renovations to create a safe, child-friendly digital learning environment.

Through Brightstar’s partnership with education technology provider Age of Learning, the new desktops offer the children free access to ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, a digital learning programme designed to strengthen early literacy, numeracy and foundational skills.

“We believe that consistent access to quality learning tools and positive support can change a child’s trajectory,” said Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, P&T regional senior manager, Caribbean. “Our team was delighted to spend time at Casa de Corazon during the holiday season decorating the home, donating gifts, and sharing a Christmas meal prepared by the Brightstar staff, while also helping them use and understand various digital learning tools. Most importantly, we hope our presence reminded the children that they have our encouragement and support as they continue on their academic journey. We are proud of the meaningful investments made at Casa de Corazon through the ASA programme to help create long-term educational opportunities.”

Brightstar continues to champion education, digital literacy, and youth empowerment in communities across TT. As part of its Sustainable Play programme, ASA is Brightstar’s flagship community initiative that ensures students have access to educational opportunities in digital learning centres, while developing the knowledge and skills for the jobs of tomorrow.