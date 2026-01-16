Bandits steal car keys, but unable to start car

- File photo

Three bandits were left disappointed after they were unable to start a car minutes after stealing the keys from the owner in Port of Spain.

Around 6.30 pm on January 13, a 39-year-old Arouca man parked his gold-coloured Nissan Sylphy along Oxford Street, near the Health Centre.

He got out and was standing on a nearby foot path when three men, approached him and announced a robbery.

They stole $133 in cash, his Samsung A20 phone worth $1,000, and his car key.

The suspects got into the man’s car and tried to escape but were unable to start the car.

They got out and ran off, escaping on foot.

Police found fingerprints they believe belong to the bandits and Belmont police are continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile, a San Juan man was less fortunate when gunmen accosted him and stole his SUV along the Eastern Main Road.

The 52-year-old victim parked his burgundy Hyundai Tucson near an auto air condition repair store at around 9 pm on January 14 and got out.

Moments later, a beige-coloured Honda CRV with three men inside pulled up alongside him.

Two of the men, dressed in dark-coloured hoodies, wearing masks, and armed with guns, got out and demanded the man give them the key to his car.

The victim handed it to them and ran off to a nearby establishment to get help.

By the time he returned, the bandits had made off with his $300,000 SUV.

The victim told police the bandits also had also escaped with a quantity of clothing and other items in his van including a King James Bible, a pair of gold hoop earrings, a black Samsung A25 phone valued at $1,000, a silver Samsung J phone worth $200, a yellow and black polka dot Nike sneaker and a cream and red Nike sneaker both valued at $600, a black and red Puma sneaker and a black Cat sneaker both worth US$35, and a pair of boots worth $400.

They also stole his wallet containing his personal documents and his bank cards.

PC Bernard from the San Juan Police Station is continuing enquiries.