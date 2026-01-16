Amir "Drumzey" Ramjattan - the master of many drums

Amir “Drumzey” Ramjattan is a leading force in Carnival and chutney soca percussion. -

Many in the music community know him as just "Drumzey" – a name that perfectly describes 25-year-old Amir Ramjattan. He has established himself as one of the most versatile and in-demand percussionists in the Carnival and chutney soca industries. From recording studios to fetes, competitions and international stages, Ramjattan’s playing of the dholak, dhol, congas, tassa, dhantal, tabla, traps, Music Production Centre rhythm machine and more, are dynamic while still embodying culture and discipline.

A resident of Las Lomas, the young artiste grew up in an extended family. He said his early years were influenced not only by his parents, but by grandparents, aunts, uncles and neighbours. “The many influences in my life at an early stage contributed tremendously to my character and personality,” he explained. “I got the disciplining from my parents, I was spoiled by my grandparents and had an overdose of fun with my neighbours and everyone else.”

A family of musicians

Coming from a family of musicians and entertainers, Ramjattan described music as a constant in his daily life. “Music was just as important as the air I breathe,” he said. Mornings began with bhajans played by his grandfather to set a spiritual tone, afternoons were filled with 1980s classics as his mother prepared meals, and evenings ended with chutney and soca selections from his father and uncle. “All of this made me so connected and even so dependent on music in every aspect of my life from joy to sorrow,” he added.

His involvement in percussion began naturally while accompanying his mother, Chutney Soca Monarch Queen 2025, Reshma Ramlal, to her weekend performances. Watching the drummer in the band sparked his curiosity, and that soon turned into hands-on learning. But it was the tabla that truly captured his heart. Ramjattan recalled waking up early every Sunday to attend temple with his grandparents. “That’s where I met my first love – the tabla,” he said. On his ninth birthday, his grandfather, the late Gobin Boodram and his mother gifted him his first set. “I immediately started practising songs with both of them and I was then enrolled in The Mahatma Ghandi Institute for Cultural Co-operation when they saw my potential in playing.”

Over the years, Ramjattan’s talent and curiosity pushed him beyond a single instrument. “I never wanted to be limited to any one instrument. I appreciated all from the changing environments that my career carried me through” he explained. “As I performed time after time, I discovered great percussionists on different instruments that motivated me to learn more.”That adaptability has proven invaluable in Carnival settings, where energy, dynamics and stamina are constantly tested. “For a Carnival or party setting, different rhythms and dynamics are required for performances as opposed to the religious events where certain styles are repeated,” he said, “however the same respect and discipline is maintained in every setting.”

Entry into chutney soca, Carnival

His official entry into the chutney soca and Carnival recording scene occurred in 2014, when he began laying live percussion tracks in studios such as the Pungalunks Factory and Maha Productions. Those recordings, he noted, went far beyond seasonal hits. “These studios allowed my music to be played not just for Carnival but also internationally, and to qualify artistes for Chutney Soca Monarch finals and claim titles of Monarch and Queen.

Ramjattan’s Carnival credentials reached a defining moment in 2025, when he managed and artistically directed his mother’s Chutney Soca Monarch victory. As a young musician and a devoted son, he said he witnessed firsthand the hard work and dedication his mother poured into her music and cultural representation. Long before he was legally allowed to attend the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, he was already her strongest supporter and most honest critic.

When she decided to enter the 2025 competition, he offered his full support, backed by years of observation, experience and growing industry knowledge. While the season presented its challenges – especially as he was on tour overseas when the competition began – he credited a committed and trusting team for helping to execute the vision seamlessly. He also highlighted the collaboration with Lil Bitts and her experienced team, noting that their confidence in his direction played a key role in the outcome.

He said the victory represented a shared personal mission years in the making. “I lost some friends and made some new ones but most importantly, I stayed focused, honest and never forgot the goal” he said.

Ramjattan further described the experience as one of the most fulfilling moments of his life, explaining that achieving a long-standing goal alongside his mother gave them a deep sense of accomplishment. He said the victory also humbled them, as they overcame opposition and negativity during that year by remaining focused, working honestly and making the most of their limited resources.

From a professional standpoint, he noted the achievement sharpened his vision for artistic direction and music production. It allowed him to learn from his peers, recognise areas for growth and better prepare for future successes. “It taught me what it means to raise the bar,” Ramjattan reflected. “It taught me what risk taking is and that to be great you need to be different and explore. There is an unlimited number of ideas and creatives in this world. Nurturing your talent and exhausting your potential will only make you greater. I have continued to experiment with everything I currently pursue, and I intend to exhaust my potential to only become greater in every aspect.”

He admitted to having challenges though. “Some of the biggest ones would be getting accepted by seasoned musicians because of how fast I have developed, financial strains as equipment is not affordable and also balancing the school and work life with music.”

Today, Ramjattan is a fixture across the Carnival and chutney soca circuits. A core drummer with KI and the Band 3veni, he also works closely with Ravi B and Karma, Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-e-Nadan, Savita Singh and Band and international acts such as Shivam Rajaram and others upon request. His reputation, he believes, rests on more than skill alone. “Professionalism, understanding, discipline, punctuality and adaptability” are the qualities he said make him a sought-after musician.

Carnival season, however, is anything but easy. “It’s a lot of late nights and early mornings,” he admitted, noting that juggling multiple bands often means learning different versions of the same songs. The physical toll is heavy too. “Percussionists are everywhere and even short staffed in some instances,” he said, adding that audiences rarely see the long hours spent setting up, performing at full energy, and packing away equipment after events end.

TT and beyond

Beyond TT, Ramjattan has proudly represented chutney soca on Caribana stages for the past four years with 3veni. He completed his first Holland tour in 2025, performing before crowds exceeding 25,000. “Being able to perform my music and share my culture is tremendous,” he said, describing touring as a long-held dream realised.

Despite a packed international and Carnival calendar, Ramjattan remains deeply connected to sacred and cultural spaces, performing at major Hindu festivals throughout the year. For him, the balance is purposeful. “To me it means serving the moment and the people within it,” he explained. “In sacred settings, music creates reverence and supports reflection and worship. In celebratory spaces it brings joy, connection and shared expression.”

Ramjattan sees his role in Carnival and chutney soca continuing to expand in the future. “I am always active, always contributing, learning and looking for ways to contribute to the evolution,” he said, whether through songwriting, artistic direction, studio work, live performances and unity of the many groups in this industry. More importantly, he hopes his journey encourages the next generation. “I hope to create a legacy to inspire younger musicians to erase any doubt or fear they may have to enter this industry. They must have all my lessons and experiences as well as others to guide them and allow them to find their space, purpose and gift in this industry.”

As for what keeps him passionate about music, year after year? He admitted, "The continued calls for bookings, the encouragement from family, the support from fans and the love from everyone. There's only one direction I believe in going and that's up…it is okay to stop and take a break as long as you keep moving up."