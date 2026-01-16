Agostini opens hybrid Superpharm/Presto in South Park

Cutting the ribbons to open the new SuperPharm Store at South Park, front row, from left, San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris, Presto’s business Development Director Jean-Luc Moutte, Store Manager Jolene Wallace, Senior Pharmacist Mathew Ragoonanan, SuperPharm CEO Glenn Maharaj and Master of Ceremonies Michelle Perryman on January 15. - Innis Francis

Superpharm has officially opened its 11th branch in South Park, but this one has a twist – it is a hybrid store with Presto, the local store known for its fresh food.

Parent company for both Pesto and Superpharm, Agostini Ltd, celebrated the launch at South Park on January 15.

Superpharm CEO Glenn Maharaj said the hybrid store was the next step in innovation in retail and health and wellness.

“The SuperPharm–Presto Hybrid Experience is a ‘store within a store,’ thoughtfully designed to bring together pharmacy, convenience shopping, and fresh food in a single, seamless experience – saving time, reducing friction, and improving quality of life.

“It reflects our belief that wellness is holistic. It includes medication, advice, nutrition, balance, and convenience – all supported by technology, strong systems, and human care.”

He said Presto’s focus on quick, easy, fresh and local food is the perfect complement to Superpharm’s healthcare mission.

“This format also positions us for the future – scalable, adaptable, and responsive to evolving consumer needs, while staying grounded in trust and standards.”

The company celebrates more than 20 years, having first opened in 2005.

Maharaj said Superpharm was founded on the premise of making healthcare accessible, affordable and convenient.

“From day one, Superpharm was designed with our customers’ realities in mind. Every store opened with extended hours and drive-thru service – not as an afterthought, but as a deliberate commitment to convenience, accessibility, and innovation. We wanted to be there for shift workers, families, seniors, and anyone in need – quickly, safely and efficiently. We invested in solutions that made healthcare easier long before convenience became the industry standard.”

He added that the company maintains its goal of meeting accessibility with affordability, noting its in-store events such as Seniors Day which gives ten per cent discounts to people over 60 and My Day Super Cards which gives people with chronic ailments ten per cent discounts on Fridays.

“Over the years, we have embraced technology and new service models – introducing e-commerce, and advanced operating systems. Yet, through all this evolution, one thing has remained unchanged: our standards,” Maharaj said.