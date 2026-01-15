Youths vie for National Junior Panorama titles on January 18

Students of Bishop Anstey High School steelband BARS of Steel perform Coutain and Tano's Jamtown on their school grounds for Junior Panorama 19 and Under Preliminaries on Chancery Lane, Port of Spain, on January 8. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE energy and talent of youthful pannists will be on full display this weekend as 22 bands compete in the National Junior Panorama competition in the Under 21 and newly created Under 19 categories.

Ten bands in the Under 21 category will bring their best efforts to the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain, on January 18, with the competition starting at 1 pm, as they vie for top honours.

Twelve bands will also compete in the debut Under 19 category, which emerged following a protest and compromise involving school steelbands from northern Trinidad. These schools objected to the decision to move the Schools Panorama Competition finals from the Queen’s Park Savannah to Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Primary and secondary schools from the north subsequently withdrew from the Ministry of Education-run competition, citing transportation costs that outweighed the potential earnings from winning or receiving subventions. The Schools Panorama finals are scheduled to be held at Skinner Park on January 19, beginning at 9 am.

In recognition of the time and effort invested by affected students – many of whom had been practising since August 2025 – Pan Trinbago offered an alternative by introducing the Under 19 category to be staged alongside the long-established Under 21 competition.

Preliminary and semifinal rounds were held in pan yards and communities across the country, from which the top 22 bands across both categories advanced to the finals.

BATCE Steel will open the Under 19 segment at the Queen’s Park Savannah, followed by Eldo East “Blue” Steel Orchestra, East Port of Spain Stars Steel Orchestra, St Francois Valley Stars, BARS of Steel, Symphony of Saints, Knights of Steel, Sapphonic Steel, with San Juan North Stars Steel Orchestra closing the category.

Following this, Katzenjammers Youths will open the Under 21 competition.

In the qualifying rounds, Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra topped the standings with 281 points for their performance of Crazy’s Band From Space. Close behind was BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra, which earned 278 points with Jamtown. Third place went to T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra, which scored 275 points for Baron’s This Melody Sweet.

Also advancing to the finals are Massy Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra with 271 points, along with Fonclaire Juniors Steel Orchestra and First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra, which tied for fifth place on 270 points each.

Completing the top ten are Uptown Fascinators Youth Orchestra (267 points), Desperadoes Youth Steel Orchestra (266 points), Phase II Pan Groove Junior Steel Orchestra (258 points), and three bands which tied on 257 points: Matthews Steel Orchestra Music Academy, Katzenjammers Youths, and Redemption Sound Setters Youth Academy.

In a statement, Pan Trinbago congratulated all participants, especially the finalists.

“Your talent, discipline, and passion continue to inspire the future of the steelband movement. We are proud of both categories of youth of steel, whose commitment and excellence continue to strengthen and secure the legacy of the national musical instrument.

“We look forward to seeing all finalists on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1 pm, as you take the stage and celebrate excellence in pan. All the best as you prepare for the finals – shine on.”