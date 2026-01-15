Woman, 61, dies in Besson Street house fire

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander, right, presents a key to temporary housing to Besson Street fire victim McDonald Cabrera on January 14. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Housing

A 61-YEAR-OLD woman died in a fire that destroyed two adjoining houses on Besson Street. The deceased has been identified as Vernie Rigault of Picton Housing Estate, Picton Road.

Police said around 12.15 pm on January 14, officers on mobile patrol in the Port of Spain district responded to a report of a house fire. On arrival, they observed extensive fire damage to two adjoining one-storey concrete-and-metal structures.

Fire officers from the Wrightson Road and Belmont Fire Stations were already on the scene. Fire officers said they received information the fire started at about 11.30 am.

When firefighters arrived, both houses were engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished.

During checks of the bathroom area on the northern side of the house, Rigault's charred remains were found lying in the shower area.

Her husband, McDonald Cabrera, 75, identified the body. Police said Rigault was home alone at the time of the fire.

The adjoining house, was also severely damaged. No one was at home at the time and no other injuries were reported.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown and there was no evidence of foul play. The value of the damage is yet to be determined.

Homicide Region One has been informed, and investigations are continuing.

Following the fire, Minister of Housing David Lee extended condolences after he minister said he was informed of the incident by MP for Laventille West, Kareem Marcelle.

In a statement dated January 15, the Ministry of Housing said on the same day, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) reached out to the affected families and took steps to provide temporary accommodation.

It said Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander visited the site to assess the damage. During which, he presented the keys for temporary housing.

The Ministry of Housing said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further assistance as needed.