US becoming a lawless dump under Trump

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: I supported Donald Trump from the sidelines prior to his first term as president, but in his second term he seems unhinged and overreacting – potentially turning the US into a “might makes right” lawless dump.

This past week has been deeply disturbing. Many have been shaken by reports surrounding the killing of Renee Good – a mother who posed no apparent threat and yet lost her life during an ICE operation. To date, no credible evidence has been presented to justify the use of lethal force.

Even more troubling has been the attempt by senior US officials, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, to rationalise what occurred. When the state rushes to excuse violence rather than investigate it, the door opens wider to fear, abuse, and further bloodshed.

Within days, similar violence followed. US Border Patrol officers shot and wounded two individuals in Portland. These incidents are not isolated or coincidental. They point to a dangerous trajectory – one where aggressive enforcement is normalised and accountability is treated as optional.

What is unfolding is bigger than Minneapolis or Portland. It reflects an escalating national pattern. The deployment of military-style force into American cities, the intimidation of immigrant communities, and the casual justification of deaths at the hands of federal agents suggest a government increasingly comfortable with raw power over rule of law.

When authority operates without restraint, everyone’s rights become conditional. This should be disturbing to everyone in every part of the hemisphere, because as America goes, so goes the world.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas