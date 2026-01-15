Upkeep pilot scores high marks from corporations

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen. - File photo

ALL 14 municipal corporations participating in the Cabinet-approved Upkeep of Public Spaces pilot programme have given positive feedback, with several requesting additional workers and teams, according to Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen.

Speaking with Newsday, via cellphone, on January 15, one day after meeting with stakeholders, Ameen said the pilot has demonstrated strong productivity across regions and has strengthened the case for expanding the initiative.

“Every regional corporation was pleased,” Ameen said. “Every one of them supported the programme or made requests for additional workers and additional teams. They were very happy with the productivity.”

Under the pilot, workers were hired directly by the Ministry of Local Government and assigned to regional corporations to carry out maintenance and upkeep activities. These included work on recreation grounds, schools, road verges and cemeteries.

Ameen noted although schools do not fall under the ministry’s remit, corporations used the workers to assist with school maintenance where possible.

“They gave us progress reports with the acreage covered and the square metres cleared,” she said. “Operationally, it was productive, and across the board every corporation said they were happy.”

She said municipal corporations also made requests for tools and personal protective equipment (PPE), which she described as minor, and Ameen said recommendations were made to improve the internal administrative processes.

One of the most significant requests raised during the meeting was for the workers to be used in flood-mitigation efforts. Ameen said corporations proposed using manual labour during the dry season to clear watercourses and drains, which could help reduce flooding during the rainy season.

“Our flood-mitigation programme already has equipment: what they were asking is whether these workers could assist so in the dry season they could clear some watercourses using manual labour, and in the rainy season you wouldn’t have flooding.”

Ameen said the ministry has maintained continuous communication with municipal corporations throughout the pilot and will now compile a report to be submitted to the Cabinet.

“This is a pilot programme approved by Cabinet,” she said. “Based on the feedback, we will send a report to Cabinet with a proposal for an expanded programme, and Cabinet will make a decision.”

Currently there are just over 200 workers participating in the pilot.

She described the initiative as part of the government’s effort to move away from short-term “make-work” programmes and toward more sustainable and meaningful employment.

“This is the government moving away from make-work programmes where people are just given tools and sent out,” Ameen said. “These workers are getting more meaningful employment and a decent daily wage.”

Ameen also highlighted that the programme eliminates the use of contractors and intermediaries, which she said has resulted in cost savings.

“We have cut out the middleman: there are no contractors, no political intermediaries or gang leaders running routes. By doing that, we are saving money and using those savings to pay workers more directly.”

She added any expansion of the programme would depend on Cabinet approval and the availability of funding.