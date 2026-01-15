Twin power: Tenique, Tyrique Vincent shine at NAAA meet

Tenique Vincent of Concorde Athletic Club jumps 5.55m in the girls’ Under-20 long jump at the NAAATT Development Meet at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on January 10. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Twins Tenique and Tyrique Vincent showed off their undoubted talent once more when they competed at the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on January 10 – both winning a pair of events on a full day of action.

Fresh from copping the respective male and female Multi-events Athlete of the Year awards at the NAAATT awards ceremony on January 3, the Carifta gold-medallists both won their hurdles and long jump events in the NAAATT meet to stamp their dominance early in the season. In the boys' Under-20 100-metre hurdles event, Tyrique ran a time of 14.07 seconds to just edge out Omari Brown (14.09) – another gold medallist from Carifta 2025. The Concorde athlete doubled up in the boys' Under-20 long jump with a leap of 7.18 metres to take the top spot, with Kristiano Perez (7.13m) a close second.

In the girls' Under-20 long jump, Tenique had an easier pit to victory as she leaped to 5.55m to take gold, with Memphis Pioneers' Hailey Lynch second with a jump of 4.96m. In the girls' Under-20 100m hurdles, Tenique stretched her legs and showed her agility again as she sprinted to the line in 15.57s, with Neon Wolves' McKaikah Warde second in 15.68s.

Also showing her prowess across a pair of events was impressive field athlete Peyton Winter, who won the girls' Under-20 discus and shot put events. She won the discus with a throw of 37.05m, while she took the shot put with a distance of 12.80m. On both occasions, D'Abadie Progressive Athletic Club's Sofia Quamina placed second, and she achieved a distance of 7.80m in the shot put.

Also doubling up in the discus and shot put events was Ethan Myers as he dominated the boys' Under-17 category. The Ascend Athletics youngster threw a distance of 37.33m to take the discus throw, with a throw of 13.91m to seize the win in the shot put.

Neon Wolves' Kelis Alexander was in a class of her own in the girls' Under-17 100m hurdles event – taking top honours in 14.36s as she beat Zenith's Daija Reid (14.62s) to second. Alexander also showed her quality in the long jump with a leap of 5.18m to grab gold ahead of Reyan Graham (5.13m).

Eden Chee-Wah, a bronze medallist at the 2025 Carifta Games, showed her form on the track by winning the girls' Under-17 100m and 400m events. In the 100m dash, Chee-Wah clocked a time of 12.03s to just edge out Burnley's Jael Peters (12.09s), while her time of 56.25s was well ahead of the nearest competitor Safiya Bristol in the 400m who clocked 59.95s to take second overall.

In other sprint events, Jayden Goodridge (boys' Under-17 100m), Imani Mills (girls' Under-20 100m), Alex Seepersad (boys' Under-20 100m) and Jeremiah St John (men's 100m) were also in winners' row, with Burnley and Stallions Athletics copping the respective women's and men's 4x200m relay races.