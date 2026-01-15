The role, importance of administrative professionals and the organisation behind them

As we welcome the dawn of a new year, the National Association of Administrative Professionals of TT extends heartfelt greetings to all administrative professionals across our nation acknowledging the dedication, adaptability, and professionalism of all administrative professionals in every industry.

Historical background

The National Association of Administrative Professionals of TT (NAAP) is a non-profit organisation founded in July 1969 (formerly National Secretaries Association – NSA) and is the premier organisation for administrative professionals in TT. NAAP is the honoured awardee of our prestigious decoration of the Hummingbird Medal – Silver. Our main thrust has been and continues to be the holistic development of administrative professionals, by providing a forum for education, training and sharing experiences within the administrative professionals’ field.

In an aim to elevate the standards of the profession to its highest level of excellence, poise, dignity and raise awareness to the business context in which we operate, NAAP is the proud creator of a variety of programmes as follows:

1. The Madam Secretary of the Year (Madam SOTY) programme geared to sharpen public speaking and improve overall good communication skills among administrative professionals done in a competition format.

2. Administrative Professional Secretary (APS) Certificate which was done in conjunction with the University of the West Indies (UWI) geared to standardising administrative professionals.

3. The Business Student of the Year 2025 (BSOTY) programme geared to target students of the business studies programme of secondary schools to foster educational growth, develop good communication skills and build confidence in public speaking. It further provides the future generation of the business sector – our nation’s students with valuable learning experiences outside the traditional classroom setting in preparation for the corporate world.

As publicly known, Administrative Professionals Week (APW) is the annual event where on an international level, the corporate world takes time to honour the dedication, skill, and resilience of those who keep organisations running smoothly. At NAAP, this observation is the hallmark of our dedication to the industry where we engage in our signature events that educate, celebrate and promote the profession throughout TT. NAAP is the only organisation recognised to make official pronouncements in respect of Administrative Professionals Week in TT.

The evolving business environment

In today’s evolving business environment, where technology continues to transform industries and redefine how organisations operate, the value of administrative professionals remains unwavering. Administrative professionals are the backbone of every successful organisation. We therefore celebrate administrative professionals and take this opportunity to highlight that they are the anchors of stability in times of change, the connectors of people and processes to ensure that communication flows seamlessly and the champions of adaptability who continuously embrace new tools while preserving the human touch that technology cannot replace. As well as, the trusted partners in strategy and execution who provide that supporting arm to leaders and teams to achieve excellence.

As TT continues to diversify its economy beyond energy into sectors like finance, tourism, and creative industries, administrative professionals play a pivotal role in supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs, maintaining compliance and governance in industries where regulations are evolving, and driving customer service excellence in a region where reputation and relationships are vital for business success. Therefore, administrative professionals are more than just clerical staff as their diverse roles from various sectors have been proven to be vital in the following ways:

• Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

• Ensuring compliance and governance in dynamic industries.

• Driving efficiency and customer service excellence that strengthens our global competitiveness.

• Co-ordinators of efficiency, ensuring smooth daily operations across departments.

• Gatekeepers of communication by managing information flow between executives, employees, and external stakeholders.

• Problem-solvers and innovators who are constantly adapting processes to meet the demands of modern workplaces.

This is because in today’s technology-driven era with the rise of automation, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms, the responsibilities of administrative professionals span from scheduling, record management, financial tracking, event planning, and increasingly, digital collaboration via a variety of meeting applications and workspaces. In essence, we are silent architects of productivity. Some may question whether administrative roles are becoming obsolete, but the reality proves the opposite:

• Technology enhances, not replaces. Tools like cloud systems and AI streamline tasks, but administrative professionals provide the human judgment, empathy, and contextual understanding that machines cannot replicate.

• Adaptability is key. Administrative professionals in TT are embracing digital literacy, mastering new platforms, and ensuring organizations remain competitive in a globalised economy.

• Strategic support. They are increasingly involved in project management, data analysis, and decision-making, bridging the gap between leadership and operations.

Looking ahead

The year ahead will bring new challenges, but also new opportunities. With resilience, professionalism, and a commitment to growth, the National Association of Administrative Professionals will continue to promote the importance of the administrative profession in shaping the success of organisations. The profession is not static, it is evolving as administrative professionals are expected to be digitally savvy, culturally aware, and strategically minded. Their importance lies not only in what they do but in how they adapt, ensuring that TT’s organisations remain resilient and future-ready for the prosperity of our nation.

Let us step boldly into 2026 with pride in our profession, confidence in our abilities, and a shared vision of excellence. May this be a year of growth, recognition, and continued success for all administrative professionals.

Cheryl St Louis is president of the National Association of Administrative Professionals of TT (NAAP)