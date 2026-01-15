Studio Joli launches new year with Canvas Caribbean

Vejaya Mungal- Feathered Conversations -

Canvas Caribbean starts Studio Joli’s 2026 with an exhibition entitled Artistic Expressions. Vibrant florals on silk, bold wildlife in acrylic, faceted copper, a slice of life in watercolour and much more, these works run the gamut, offering a diverse experience for all.

An artists’ group formed in 2004 by graduates of the visual arts programmes of UWI, Canvas Caribbean’s six members exhibiting are Leona Fabien, Adele Bynoe, Raymond Alexander, Kathy Farabi, Tricia Ward and Vejaya Mungal, said a media release.

At an early age Bynoe found an interest in all forms of art; dance, music, drama, and visual arts. She says, “I find myself looking at these forms and extracting from them. These have truly been my greatest inspirations.”

Ward is a semi- abstract artist who explores organic and man-made themes within her work. For this exhibition she draws upon the colours, forms and textures of Carnival.

Farabi was born and raised in England, making Trinidad and Tobago her home in 1978. A graduate of creative and visual arts, she continues to express her love of the craft, and the country she calls home, through her paintings.

Alexander has been an educator for over 30 years holding a bachelor's both literatures in English and visual art. Adept in acrylic and watercolour, at representational and semi-abstract, he chooses the medium and style that best represents the subject matter and effect he hopes to elicit in the viewer.

Mungal displays great proficiency in acrylics, watercolours, textile design and three-dimensional works. Her art is deeply rooted in everyday experience, drawing from the cultural rhythms, layered histories, local landscape and personal stories that shape her vibrant community.

Fabien’s versatility manifests in her silk creations and mixed media paintings. Her work is inspired by the natural spirit of the Caribbean and its flora and fauna. Her works included in this exhibition afford the opportunity to wear the delicate yet vibrant beauty of the islands.

As a collective, these artists unite with a goal to exhibit, encourage, and support each other in their artistic journey, the release said.

The opening takes place on January 21 from 5 pm-80 pm. The exhibition runs until February 2, during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturday at 21, Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909 or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or visit Facebook and Instagram or website www.studiojoli.net