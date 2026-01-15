Societal elder abuse

IT IS always a privilege when I get feedback from readers about the articles I write. My New Year’s article asked that we live fully for 2026, and not give in to a life that is without meaning or purpose.

One reader, an 87-year-old man, wrote to me questioning, in his opinion, the fact that people in this society, once they have reached the age of 60 years and over, are subjected to societal excuses and abuses, and cannot live a life that is purposeful without struggle.

Here is what this reader had to say:

“On December 24, I turned 87 and I am determined to live every moment until I die. Sadly, many people in TT think that the elderly no longer have any value. Not only the everyday individual, but such thinking permeates our businesses.

"My bank will not allow me to have a credit card because of my age, afraid that I may die while owing money on the account. Buying something on credit is also out of the question due to my age and I have been waiting on my pension for the last two years! I am still fit and healthy but nobody takes that into account, as if when we grow old, we become instantly decrepit and swallowed up by decrepitude.

"(Society) needs to change its way of thinking about the elderly, about how valuable we are as a resource, and to give us the benefit of the doubt when it comes to continuing to work and to be a productive member of society” – HD Greaves. (He has allowed me to use his name, this prolific writer and author of 12 published books.)

Greaves’ experience is not unique. It reflects a troubling reality in TT, that the elderly are too often treated as burdens rather than as reservoirs of wisdom, resilience, and lived experience. His heartfelt reflection highlights the responsibility of our society, to ensure that the elderly are recognised, not as burdens, but as vital threads in the fabric of our communities.

His words also echo the silent struggles of many senior citizens across our nation. The backlog of pensions, as reported by the Ministry of Social Development, has left many elderly people waiting for what is rightfully theirs, forcing them into unnecessary hardship and worry over the past Christmas season.

For those who spent their lives building this country, such delays are not just bureaucratic inefficiencies – they are failures of justice and compassion. For far too long bureaucratic inefficiency and the constant finger-pointing have become a form of economic violence against the elderly, stripping them of security in their most vulnerable years.

Beyond financial insecurity, there is another, darker reality – elder abuse within families. Too often vulnerable seniors are mistreated, neglected, or exploited by those closest to them. Some are denied proper care; others are verbally or physically abused, and still others are subjected to financial manipulation. These acts of cruelty are hidden behind closed doors, but their impact is devastating. To grow old should mean to be cherished, not to be discarded or mistreated.

This treatment of the elderly is a reflection of wider societal values and structures. It reveals underlying attitudes toward ageing and dying, which often stems from a myopic focus on productivity, youth and material success, pushing aside those who are no longer seen as "useful." Systemic issues such as inadequate social support, healthcare disparities and a lack of inclusive policies contribute to this neglect.

In my New Year’s message, I urged us all to live fully, refusing to die before we are truly dead. That call was meant for every age, and every stage of life. Greaves’ testimony reminds us that life does not end at 60, 70, or even 87. To live fully in 2026 means that we embrace every stage of life with clarity and purpose.

Living fully is not simply a personal choice at times – it is also a societal responsibility. If our institutions deny elders their dignity, if our families neglect or abuse them, if our nation delays their rightful pensions, then we are complicit in forcing the elderly into a kind of living death long before their time.

As a society, therefore, we must change our way of thinking. Are we honouring those who built the foundation we stand on, or are we discarding them before their time? Policies can be revised to ensure timely access to pensions and benefits. Businesses, especially the banking industry, can evaluate individuals based on their capacity, not their age.

Families must be reminded that caring for their elder relatives is not a burden but a privilege, and a chance to honour those who paved the way for us. And culturally, we must reframe ageing as a stage of contribution, not a stage of decline, fostering intergenerational programmes from as early as pre-school that allow younger citizens to learn from their elders.

Let us stop societal elder abuse with collective action. Take care.

