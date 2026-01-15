Red Force women seal 16-run win over Windwards in T20 Blaze

Samara Ramnath -

Off-spinners Samara Ramnath and Anita Mohammed spun Trinidad and Tobago women to a 16-run victory over Windward Islands to secure their first win of the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze at Arnos Vale Playing Field in Kingstown, St Vincent, on January 15.

The TT team accumulated 95/7 from their 20 overs, batting first, before successfully defending their low target by bowling out Windwards for 79, with three balls to spare.

Put in to bat, TT had a shabby start from their top order as the first five batters totalled 18 runs among them. Reeling at 39/6 from 12 overs, veteran and former Red Force skipper Mohammed rolled back the years with an unbeaten 29 while Lee-Ann Kirby stayed with her at the crease and contributed 28.

The duo lifted TT to 93/6 as Kirby was caught out by Jannillea Glasgow, with two balls to go.

Medium-pacer Carena Noel (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for Windwards, with another fast bowler Holly Charles snaring 2/12.

In reply, Windwards looked good for the chase as top-order knocks from Glasgow (21) and Afy Fletcher (14) gave them a relatively solid start. However, when both perished, Windwards crumbled courtesy of the TT spin-attack.

Ashley Edwards (10) was the only other batter to get within double-figures as TT’s Mohammed and Ramnath ran riot with the ball.

At 58/5 with eight overs remaining, Windwards seemed on course to notch their first win of the competition.

But TT’s bowling attack had other plans and removed the remaining batters for 21 runs to hand the Red Force women their first win from two matches.

Mohammed’s experience showed with her haul of 3/10, while Ramnath’s (3/12) spin also proved crucial en route to victory. Kirby also bagged 2/8.

TT lost their opening fixture after suffering a three-wicket loss against Barbados women in the opener on January 13.

The other second round contest on January 15 saw Barbados grab their second win on the trot as they blew past Jamaica women by six wickets.

Taking first strike, Jamaica were led to 110/6 courtesy top order knocks from Abigail Bryce (33) and opener Rashada Williams (33), while Keila Elliott (3/16) and Theanny Herbert-Mayers (2/17) also bagged a couple for the bowling team.

In their turn at the crease, Barbados showed early intent as their openers Eboni Brathwaite (36) and Tristan Holder (23) set a solid foundation. Skipper Aaliyah Alleyne (19 not out) and Asabi Calendar (18) did the rest for the Bajan squad as they raced to a victorious 111/4, with three overs remaining.

TT return to the Arnos Vale pitch for round three versus the Leeward Islands women on January 17. Barbados also take on Windwards while Jamaica meet Guyana.